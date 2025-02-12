AUDIO ENGINEERS OF DETROIT PARTNERS WITH FERRIS STATE TO AWARD COLLEGE CREDIT FOR AUDIO PRODUCTION STUDENTS

AED students get hands-on, instructor-led training using state-of-the-art equipment.

Under new agreement, students attending Detroit’s leading audio production, and training program can receive Ferris State credit for their coursework

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audio Engineers of Detroit (AED), Detroit’s premier audio production, recording and training facility serving southeast Michigan, has entered into an agreement with Ferris State University that enables AED students to receive university credit for their coursework. This partnership establishes a seamless pathway for students to pursue Ferris State’s Bachelor of Science in Television and Digital Media Production (TDMP) degree, furthering their education and career opportunities in the audio and digital media industries.The collaboration was spearheaded by Robin Kinnie, Chief Executive Officer and President of Audio Engineers of Detroit and Glen Okonoski, Director of Ferris State’s School of Digital Media. Kinnie serves on the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors, while Okonoski serves on the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation Board, and it was within this organization that initial discussions about the partnership began.“We talked about the prospects of collaboration, as their coursework provides an augmented level of training, specifically in audio content creation,” Okonoski said. “Our Bachelor of Science in Television and Digital Media Production would allow the students to start in the AED program, then continue and expand their training at Ferris.”Under the agreement, AED students will have the opportunity to apply their credits toward Ferris State’s TDMP program, which boasts a history of alumni success in freelance, corporate, and governmental video production and management. Notable alumni include Lindsay Pepper, a two-time Primetime Emmy winner and Golden Reel Award recipient for her work as a Foley artist, creating realistic, everyday sounds for films.In addition to the credit transfer program, Ferris State and AED are exploring ways to enhance Ferris’s Broadcast Engineering minor, making it accessible to AED students in Detroit. This initiative aligns with Ferris State President Bill Pink’s vision to attract and engage more students from Detroit and its metropolitan areas.“At the heart of innovation is education, and by partnering with Ferris State University, we're empowering the next generation of audio engineers in Detroit,” said Kinnie. “This collaboration isn't just about teaching skills—it's about unlocking potential, fostering creativity, and shaping the future of the music and technology industries.”About Audio Engineers of Detroit and its Course OfferingsFounded by husband and wife Michael and Robin Kinnie in Midtown Detroit in 2021, Audio Engineers of Detroit offers a comprehensive 52-week program designed to equip students with the skills needed for a professional career in audio recording engineering and music production. The program covers everything from entry-level concepts to advanced techniques, with hands-on, instructor-led training using state-of-the-art equipment. New this year is a Dante certification workshop designed to deepen knowledge of Dante’s networks design and troubleshooting.AED’s Entry Level Audio & Digital Recording Concepts (Module 1 & 2) is a 12-week course perfect for beginners or podcasters looking to record and edit their own content. This foundational course provides a solid introduction to audio engineering concepts and serves as the first step toward a professional career in the field.In addition to its educational programs, AED provides a wide range of studio services, including:• Commercial voice-over recording• Audiobook recording and mastering• Podcast recording and production• Music recording and stereo mixing• 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos mixing• Audio mastering and restoration• Location audio recording• Audio-visual servicesAED will host an open house on March 3, 2025, for prospective students to explore its facilities, meet instructors, and learn more about its programs. The next classes begin in March and September 2025, with both day and evening options available to accommodate diverse schedules.For more information about Audio Engineers of Detroit’s classes, studio services, and the new partnership with Ferris State University, visit https://aedetroit.com/classes/ # # #About Audio Engineers of DetroitAudio Engineers of Detroit is a state-of-the-art recording studio that opened its doors in spring of 2021 in the heart of midtown Detroit. Audio Engineers of Detroit provides many different audio recording services, including commercial voice over, podcast recording, music recording, stereo mixing, 5.1 mixing, Dolby Atmos mixing, audio restoration, location sound and audio-visual services. For more information, visit https://aedetroit.com/about

