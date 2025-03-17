Tuuti Named 2025 Empowering Women Honoree by Idaho Business Review

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Boise-Based Marketing Agency Recognized for Advancing Women in Business and Building a More Inclusive Future

We built Tuuti on the belief that women deserve not only a seat at the table but the confidence to use their voice when they get there.” — Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned creative communications marketing agency, has been named a 2025 Empowering Women honoree by the Idaho Business Review for the second year in a row. This recognition celebrates companies that actively create opportunities for women and foster a more inclusive professional environment across Idaho.

Each year, honorees are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that considers their impact on advancing women within their organizations and communities. Cindy Suffa, Idaho Business Review Publisher, adds, "The 2025 Empowering Women honorees are more than just businesses; they are change-makers who are reshaping the future by championing mentorship, professional development, and leadership opportunities for women."

Tuuti’s commitment to empowering women extends into the community through active leadership and advocacy. The agency’s leaders play a key role in local Treasure Valley community organizations, including the Meridian Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership Committee and the Emerging Leaders Committee. There, they drive initiatives such as safety awareness events and networking opportunities designed to support professional growth. Additionally, Tuuti’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) committee leads efforts to promote workplace equity.

In 2024, Tuuti reached a major milestone by earning their WBENC Certification — another step in their commitment to strengthening women-led businesses. That same year, the agency launched the OnBrand Internship Summer Program, mentoring five emerging female professionals as they developed real-world marketing strategies for a nonprofit. This program reflects Tuuti’s ongoing mission to foster emerging talent while making an impact in the community.

Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, shares, “We built Tuuti on the belief that women deserve not only a seat at the table but the confidence to use their voice when they get there. This honor isn’t just about our agency — it’s about every woman who has challenged expectations, taken risks, and uplifted others along the way. We’re proud to be part of that movement and committed to creating even more opportunities for women to lead, grow, and succeed.”

Looking ahead, Tuuti plans to expand their mentorship initiatives, community outreach programs, and women-focused professional development events to create even greater opportunities for the next generation of female leaders.

The 2025 Empowering Women awards luncheon was held on March 13th at the Grove Hotel, where honorees were recognized for their contributions to promote career growth and leadership for women in Idaho. The full list of recipients can be viewed here.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services Tuuti provides include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

