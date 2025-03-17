Department of Commerce & Insurance offers guidance to Missourians impacted by severe weather

Jefferson City, Mo. – Following the recent severe weather that impacted the state, the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance reminds Missourians who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage to contact the department's Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

"If you have questions, we're here to help," said DCI Director Angela Nelson. "We want to be your first call if you need help understanding your coverage or options. After a severe weather event, consumers may be contacted by people who offer to do repairs or help with their claim. It's important to check or verify what they’re offering before signing a contract."

If your property is damaged:

Contact your insurance agent or your insurance company's toll-free claims number as soon as possible. Depending on the severity of your loss, you may want to consider obtaining damage estimates to help you determine whether to file a claim.

Make the necessary temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep receipts for materials you buy so you can be reimbursed.

Don't make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the damage. If you do, your claim might be denied. Keep the receipts for materials you buy so you can be reimbursed.

Don't let contractors inspect your home if you're not watching. Some unscrupulous companies will cause damage to drive up the repair cost, and your insurance company will likely not cover the additional cost.

Your insurance company should send its Claims Adjuster to your property. Make sure the adjuster has identification. Insurance adjusters will not ask for payment from you – this is part of the claims process.

If you believe your insurance company has not handled your claim properly, file a complaint. We will determine whether your insurance company has followed Missouri law in processing your claim.

Once your claim is processed, get estimates from contractors or auto repair shops known to you or recommended by someone you trust. Be suspicious of solicitors who offer to do repairs for you.

Don't pay the whole repair bill in advance. Most contractors require 50 percent upfront, but you should never pay the full repair bill before the work is completed.

A "public adjuster" - a person licensed by the state - may offer to represent you in claim negotiations with your insurer. Public adjusters will seek part of your settlement as payment for their services. You are not required to hire a public adjuster to file a claim. Generally speaking, consider hiring a public adjuster only after your insurer makes a settlement offer and when you anticipate any settlement increase obtained by the public adjuster will exceed the extra cost.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.