Missouri DCI statement on Anthem
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance has contacted Anthem regarding reported plans to implement policies limiting anesthesia coverage beyond certain time limits during surgical procedures in Missouri. Following these conversations, the Department has received confirmation from the company that they will not be implementing this plan in Missouri.
This confirmation follows similar statements from Anthem in both New York and Connecticut.
If consumers have continued questions regarding their coverage for upcoming procedures, they should contact their insurance company directly.
