ALDOI PROMOTES BOSWELL TO ROLE OF ACCOUNTING DIRECTOR

3/17/2025

The Alabama Department of Insurance is pleased to announce that Nicole Boswell has been promoted to the role of Accounting Director.

She previously served as the Accounting Manager of Financial Operations and Assistant Financial Officer for the department, overseeing the agency's budget and supervising accounts payable, cash management, procurement, travel, property and payroll.

Boswell joined the department in 2008. She is also the current National Governing Board Area Director 4 for the Association of Government Accountants.

“I am so pleased to make this very deserving promotion announcement. Nicole is both talented and highly respected within our department,” said Commissioner Mark Fowler. “With her deep understanding of the role and her extensive qualifications, I know she will continue to set a standard of excellence in our accounting division.”

Boswell is a native of Tuskegee and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University. She also earned her Master of Business Administration and a certificate in Forensic Accounting from Troy University Montgomery.