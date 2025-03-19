Prevent Pet Suffocation Data Supports Suffocation Assessment of Pet Food Containers

CPS and PPS Container Report Infographic Prevent Pet Suffocation Logo Center for Pet Safety Logo

Center for Pet Safety conducted evaluations of pet food/pet litter containers to assess for suffocation risk in alliance with Prevent Pet Suffocation.

Data collection on pet suffocation-related events is critical for pet owners to understand the risks to pets, as too many are unaware of pet suffocation until it happens to them.” — Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center for Pet Safety (CPS), the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, teamed up with Prevent Pet Suffocation (PPS) to reduce pet suffocation events in plastic pet food containers.Over the years, Prevent Pet Suffocation has received numerous reports from heartbroken pet owners who have lost their pet, primarily cats, to suffocation after the pet breached a plastic pet food/pet litter container and became trapped. Based on data shared by Prevent Pet Suffocation, in 86% of reported container-related incidents, the pet was unable to escape the closed container and was found deceased by the pet owner. In some cases, the containers had relocked after the pet jumped in, trapping the pet inside. In other cases, the pet likely became disoriented and was unable to escape the unlocked container. The goal of this evaluation was to determine if there are pet food/pet litter containers on the market that reduced or eliminated the possibility of suffocation-related deaths.“PPS and CPS share a mutual mission in promoting pet and animal safety", said Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation. "Data collection on pet suffocation-related events is critical for pet owners to understand the risks to pets, as too many are unaware of pet suffocation until it happens to them."After evaluating five different containers with different types of latch/closure design and location, Center for Pet Safety identified the Gamma2 Vittles Vault Airtight Dog Food Storage Container with a screw-on lid as the style of pet food/pet litter container that would significantly reduce suffocation risks. Pet owners are advised to transfer pet foods and pet litter into containers with screw-on lids.The full report is posted on the CPS website. Click here to access the Pet Container Evaluation Report To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety's mission, become a sponsor, or to make a direct contribution, visit www.centerforpetsafety.org/ , contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org, or call 800.324.3659.Please visit Prevent Pet Suffocation's website and follow us on our social media accounts to learn all the safety tips you can use to prevent pet suffocation in your home, car, yard, and community. In addition, if you or someone you know has experienced a pet suffocation-related event, please contact us at info@preventpetsuffocation.com and take our Pet Suffocation Survey posted on our website.Prevent Pet Suffocation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness of the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, containers, and other food packaging to prevent pet suffocation. Prevent Pet Suffocation was founded in 2012 by Bonnie Harlan, who lost her rescue dog, Blue, when he suffocated in a chip bag in December 2011. To learn more about Prevent Pet Suffocation's mission or to make a direct contribution, visit www.preventpetsuffocation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.