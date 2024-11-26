Prevent Pet Suffocation Joins the #GivingTuesday Movement

Unleash Generosity with #GivingTuesday

Prevent Pet Suffocation celebrates #GivingTuesday for the seventh year by joining millions participating in the global generosity movement on December 3, 2024.

The most frequent comment I hear is “If only I had known about pet suffocation sooner."” — Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevent Pet Suffocation celebrates #GivingTuesday for the seventh year by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on December 3, 2024.GivingTuesday is a growing global movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people around the world to give back on December 3, 2024 and throughout the year.Prevent Pet Suffocation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness of the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, pet food bags, containers, and other food packaging to prevent pet suffocation. Prevent Pet Suffocation was founded in 2012 by Bonnie Harlan , who lost her rescue dog, Blue, when he suffocated in a chip bag in December 2011.Chip bags and other food packaging pose serious suffocation risks to our pets. Too many pets, especially dogs, have died from suffocating in chip bags, cereal boxes, snack bags, pet food bags, and plastic bags. A lot of these bags are made from a strong mylar-like material (like a balloon) which helps keep snacks fresher. When a curious dog puts his head into the bag looking for leftover crumbs, the bag creates a vacuum-like seal around the dog’s neck. As he tries to breathe, the bag tightens around his neck, cutting off the oxygen. When a dog cannot remove the food bag from his head, he will usually start to panic, desperately running around until he collapses and dies from asphyxiation. This happens within minutes.We can reduce the number of accidental pet deaths by educating the public on the dangers of these types of bags. Most people do not know that mylar bags are a suffocation hazard to their animals, and they often do not find out until it happens to their pet. Many pet owners have arrived home or walked into another room of the house and found their dog lying motionless with a chip bag or other type of bag over his snout or head. The more people are aware of this risk, the more pet owners can do to ensure their pet is safe. Awareness is our best defense against pet suffocation!Prevent Pet Suffocation has joined the #GivingTuesday movement for the seventh year because of the belief of the global initiative to inspire generosity worldwide is a powerful movement. The movement allows us to continue to spread awareness to prevent pet suffocation and potentially reach several million more people that may never hear about pet suffocation until it’s too late. Saving the lives of beloved dogs and cats from pet suffocation is our primary goal, and you can help us achieve it!“I continue to hear from two or three distraught pet owners a week who’ve lost their dog or cat to pet suffocation. The most frequent comment I hear is “If only I had known about pet suffocation sooner.” said Bonnie Harlan, Founder of Prevent Pet Suffocation. “We want to continue educating the public on the suffocation risks our pets face from chip bags, snack bags, and other food packaging. Pet suffocation happens daily and within minutes whether the owner is home or not. Pet size, breed, or age does not matter. Unfortunately, the vast majority of people have never heard of it until it happens to their pet. By then, it’s usually too late.”Please visit our website and follow us on our social media accounts to learn all the safety tips you can use to prevent pet suffocation in your home, car, yard, and community. In addition, if you know someone who has experienced pet suffocation, please have them contact us at info@preventpetsuffocation.com. Our Facebook Page also serves as a wonderful support group for grieving pet owners.We are asking people to give back in any way you can – following us on social media, sharing our posts, infographics, and PSAs to spread awareness, distributing our infographics to vets, rescue groups, and pet shelters, and/or donating financially to help us further our mission. There are several easy ways to donate – on our website, on our Facebook page, and on our Instagram page. All donations are tax deductible and go directly to furthering our mission to prevent pet suffocation. Together we give!GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past twelve years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets over 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities. "GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. Curran says, "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world." For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit their website at www.givingtuesday.org Those who are interested in joining Prevent Pet Suffocation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit their website, Facebook Page, and Instagram Page. Click this link to donate. Together we give!

