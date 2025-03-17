National Lumpia Day Celebrates Culinary Excellence, Community Spirit, and Official Recognition in San Antonio

City Proclamation celebrates National Lumpia Day! Featured: District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte, District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, Hon. Gina Ortiz Jones (27th Under Secretary of the Air Force), & PACC-GSA members. A proud moment of unity & culture! Lumpia Throwdown 3.0 Champion: Shrimp & Pork Lumpia by Jennilyn Tolentino! A delicious masterpiece that stole the show and our taste buds. Congrats to Jennilyn for this winning creation! Exciting Lumpia Rolling Competition with mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos, Mauricio Sanchez, Arturo Espinosa, Santos Alvarado, and Sonia Traut! A fun showcase of skill, community spirit, and cultural celebration on National Lumpia Day!

National Lumpia Day 2025 Unites San Antonio with Flavor, Culture, and Community Through Culinary Competitions and Celebrations

Celebrating National Lumpia Day was an incredible experience. This event not only highlighted the rich Filipino culture but also showcased the power of food in bringing communities together.” — Elisa Chan, President of the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Lumpia Day 2025 was a resounding success, bringing together food enthusiasts, local businesses, and community leaders at Kain Na-Filipino Cuisine. The event, organized by the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA), showcased the rich flavors and cultural significance of lumpia, a beloved Filipino delicacy.The day began with a momentous occasion: the City Proclamation of National Lumpia Day, held at 11:00 AM, officially recognizing the importance of this celebration in fostering cultural appreciation and community unity.The festivities continued with engaging activities, including a lumpia buffet, live cooking demonstrations, the much-anticipated Lumpia Throwdown 3.0 , and a special Lumpia Rolling Competition featuring several mayoral candidates. Attendees enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere, celebrating Filipino culinary traditions and community spirit.Key Highlights:* Distinguished Attendees: Councilman Marc Whyte, Hon. Gunther Emil Sales - Consul General, mayoral candidates including Gina Ortiz-Jones, and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, emphasizing the event's importance in cultural celebration and community unity.* City Proclamation: The City of San Antonio officially recognized March 16 as National Lumpia Day, marking a significant milestone in celebrating Filipino culture.* Lumpia Throwdown 3.0 Champion: Jennilyn Tolentino emerged victorious in the Lumpia Making Competition, impressing the judges with her innovative and flavorful take on traditional lumpia.* Lumpia Rolling Competition: A highlight of the event was the Lumpia Rolling Competition, which featured mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos, Mauricio Sanchez, Arturo Espinosa, Santos Alvarado, and Sonia Traut. Their participation added excitement and a sense of community to the celebration.* Best Lumpia in San Antonio: Kain Na-Filipino Cuisine was crowned the winner of the "Best Lumpia in San Antonio" poll, recognized for their outstanding culinary skills and dedication to quality.* Community Impact: Proceeds from the event support PACC-GSA's initiatives, furthering the organization's mission to promote cultural awareness and community development.Acknowledgments:The success of National Lumpia Day 2025 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and partners. We extend our heartfelt thanks to: PowerHouse America LLC : Our Gold Sponsor, whose support was instrumental in making this event a memorable celebration of culture and community.* Lone Star National Bank: A Bronze Sponsor and key player in South Texas's growth, contributing to the development of the Rio Grande Valley and beyond.* Kain Na-Filipino Cuisine: For sponsoring the venue and covering the costs of the lumpia competition, ensuring a welcoming and vibrant space for the celebration.* AwesomeSA – The San Antonio Chapter of The Awesome Foundation: For providing a grant that served as the catalyst to organize the event, helping bring this celebration to life.Their contributions have been pivotal in promoting cultural awareness and community unity, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership.Elisa Chan, President of the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio, stated, “Celebrating National Lumpia Day with the Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce of Texas was an incredible experience. This event not only highlighted the rich Filipino culture but also showcased the power of food in bringing communities together. The official proclamation on March 16 as National Lumpia Day by the City of San Antonio is a meaningful step in fostering inclusivity and cultural appreciation in our diverse city. I’m honored to be part of this celebration and excited to see how it continues to grow!”Romelette Metz, President of Organization of Filipinos in Texas (OFT), said, "Our National Lumpia Day successfully represented the fundamental Filipino value—-hospitality as we welcomed diverse crowd to join us to celebrate and embrace our Filipino culture and values. "Gene Carangal, PACC-GSA Region Chair, stated, "For too long, Filipino cuisine has lived in the shadows of the food world. Today, that changes. Today, we shine a spotlight on our flavors, our heritage, and the people who bring them to life."Future Plans:Building on this year's success, PACC-GSA looks forward to expanding National Lumpia Day in the years to come, continuing to foster cultural exchange and community engagement.For more information, please contact:Email: pacc.ctr.texas@gmail.comPhone: (210) 951-9668About PACC-GSA:PACC-GSA is dedicated to promoting Filipino culture and supporting community initiatives across Greater San Antonio.

