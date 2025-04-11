Beyond Belief: A Bold New Look at the Book of Mormon’s Authenticity.

Biblical and Non-Biblical Evidences For The Book of Mormon: That Show Its Validity As Scripture: A Layman's Thesis EVIDENCIAS BÍBLICAS Y NO BÍBLICAS DEL LIBRO DE MORMÓN (Spanish Edition) Joseph Dean DeBarthe

Joseph Dean DeBarthe’s latest book is a layman’s guide to the Book of Mormon, backed by solid scriptural evidence from the King James Version of the Bible.

God loves all of us.” — Joseph Dean DeBarthe

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new book, Biblical and Non-Biblical Evidences for the Book of Mormon by Joseph Dean DeBarthe, is now available. This compelling work explores the historical, linguistic, and scriptural evidence surrounding the Book of Mormon, offering fresh perspectives on its authenticity and significance.

Many have dismissed the Book of Mormon as a work of fiction, attributing it to Joseph Smith, Jr. However, DeBarthe’s meticulous research and analysis challenge this assumption, revealing that its complexity, scriptural connections, and historical accuracies point to a much deeper origin. With a balanced approach, he presents biblical and non-biblical sources that support the validity of the Book of Mormon and encourages readers to approach the text with an open mind and prayerful consideration.

“Some will read this book to refute it; others will read it to learn,” says DeBarthe. “My goal is to provide useful tools and information to help people understand what the Book of Mormon has to offer. This is not a scholarly work, but rather a practical guide for those interested in exploring the subject further.”

Drawing upon his background as a fourth-generation member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (now known as the Community of Christ), DeBarthe combines personal faith, historical knowledge, and scriptural interpretation to provide an insightful and accessible discussion. His approach offers believers and skeptics alike a wealth of material to consider in their own spiritual journeys.

Joseph Dean DeBarthe holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Computer Information Systems from Central State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served for nearly nine years before continuing his work as a civilian member of the military for an additional twenty-three years. His extensive travels across Europe, Asia, and Central America have shaped his understanding of different cultures and religious traditions. Now retired, DeBarthe resides in Independence, Missouri, with his wife, Maria, a Registered Nurse of Mayan descent.

Biblical and Non-Biblical Evidences for the Book of Mormon is now available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and other major online retailers.

