10 Sex Offenders Arrested in Florida by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the Miami Sector

PEMBROKE PINES– In a major operation focused on public safety, U.S. Border Patrol (Miami Sector), in collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 10 illegal aliens over the past three weeks—each with a criminal history as previously convicted sex offenders.

These arrests were part of a focused, multi-agency effort aimed at securing the Florida Keys and removing dangerous individuals from local communities. All 10 individuals, who were living throughout the Florida Keys, are registered sex offenders with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The subjects had criminal convictions to include:

• Lewd & lascivious acts on a child under Age 16

• Lewd & lascivious sexual battery with a victim 12-15 years old

• Statutory sexual seduction

• Solicitation of a child

In addition to these arrests, Border Patrol agents with support from ICE made two more significant apprehensions last week. One of the individuals, a Cuban national, had a history of violent crime, including a conviction for homicide. The other, also from Cuba, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him brutally choke and kick a small dog.

These arrests highlight the ongoing threat posed by individuals who enter the U.S. illegally with violent criminal backgrounds, and demonstrate the strength of the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in tackling this critical issue.

“Each of these individuals posed a threat to the communities which we live in. The Miami Sector Border Patrol remains committed to protecting our communities and enforcing our immigration laws. I am grateful for the work of our agents and law enforcement partners who supported this effort,” said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector.

All illegal aliens arrested were processed and transferred to ICE custody, where they are currently detained pending removal from the United States.

The Miami Sector welcomes the assistance from the community. To report suspicious border activity in Florida, contact the Miami Sector at (877) 772-8146. Follow the Chief of Miami Sector on social media platforms on X, Instagram and Facebook @USBPChiefMIP to learn more about border security operations in Florida.