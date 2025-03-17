Netgate Releases TNSR Software Version 25.02

We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers.” — Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netgate, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that TNSRsoftware version 25.02-RELEASE is now available. This regularly scheduled release includes additional hardware support, updates, and bug fixes. The Release Notes are available for review."We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.OverviewNetgate TNSR is a high-speed (exceeding 100 Gbps) virtual router and VPN aggregator. TNSR is the answer for businesses, governments, and xSPs looking for scalable routing without the six-figure price tag. Businesses can deploy TNSR as a Netgate hardware appliance, Bare Metal Image, or as a virtual appliance on KVM, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure TNSR combines the FD.io Vector Packet Processor (VPP), a fast, scalable layer 2-4 network stack, with NETCONF and RESTCONF APIs, as well as a CLI and GUI for configuration and monitoring. The result is a product that delivers high performance in mission-critical site-to-site, edge-to-cloud, data center, and VPN scenarios. This product is complemented by Netgate’s 24x365 Technical Assistance Center, and Netgate stands ready to support your critical business requirements every day.In this release, Netgate has implemented the following improvements and features:Unicast Reverse Path ForwardingA router is typically only concerned with forwarding traffic as quickly as possible to the next-hop of a destination IP address. This can create a security issue, because it is possible for the source IP address of that traffic to be spoofed by an attacker. Unicast Reverse Path Forwarding (uRPF) is a method employed to prevent this spoofing by checking the routing table to verify that the source IP of the traffic flow is reachable via the interface where it was received, or if that source IP is reachable via any interface on the router. If a matching routing entry can not be found for the source IP of the traffic flow, it will be dropped. TNSR now supports both “loose” and “strict” uRPF modes.BGP RolesBGP Roles is an extension of the BGP protocol, which seeks to prevent and/or mitigate unintentional route leaks between BGP peers. BGP Roles are defined in RFC 9234, and include roles such as Provider, Customer, Peer, Route Server, and Route Server Client. Defining roles ensures proper filtering of routes, thereby preventing BGP hijacks and leaks. Even greater route security is achieved when this is used in conjunction with BGP Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI), which is already available in TNSR.Snort IDS/IPSSnort version 3 and the Snort Data Acquisition (DAQ) plugin for VPP are included in this release of TNSR. Customers may now utilize the industry favorite Intrusion Detection and Prevention package within TNSR. This extends the capabilities of TNSR to include more security focused applications. This version of Snort makes use of Intel Hyperscan technology on Intel platforms, and Vectorscan technology on AMD and ARM64 platforms to increase performance.NETCONFThe NETCONF service has been made available starting with this release of TNSR. Defined in RFC 6241, NETCONF is a remote management protocol that supports the configuration and management of network devices from a centralized management system. It provides network operators a secure mechanism for installing, manipulating and deleting the configuration data on network devices. This allows TNSR to be more easily managed in environments that already take advantage of this capability.Other EnhancementsIn addition to VPP being updated to version Stable/2410, and the DPDK update to version 24.07, there are over 30 bug fixes and stability enhancements in this version.To learn more about TNSR software, go to netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.About NetgateNetgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSenseproducts, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

