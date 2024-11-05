Netgate Releases TNSR Software Version 24.10

We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers.” — Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netgate, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that TNSRsoftware version 24.10-RELEASE is now available. This is a regularly scheduled release of TNSR software including new features, upgrades, and bug fixes."We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.Overview of TNSR SoftwareNetgate TNSR is a high-speed (exceeding 100 Gbps) virtual router and VPN aggregator. TNSR is the answer for businesses, governments, and xSPs looking for scalable routing without the six-figure price tag. Businesses can deploy TNSR as a Netgate hardware appliance, Bare Metal Image, or as a virtual appliance on KVM, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.TNSR combines the FD.io Vector Packet Processor (VPP), a fast, scalable layer 2-4 network stack, with a RESTCONF API, as well as a CLI and GUI for configuration and monitoring. The result is a product which delivers high performance in mission-critical site-to-site, edge-to-cloud, data center, and VPN scenarios. This product is complemented by Netgate’s 24x365 Technical Assistance Center, and we stand ready to support your critical business requirements every day.In this release, we have implemented the following improvements and features:New Features and Enhancements▪️ VPF for NAT and Filters: VPF is a stateful packet filter which supports filtering and NAT tasks in a more robust and flexible manner than the similar features native to the VPP dataplane. Although the existing dataplane NAT will be deprecated in the future, it remains in this release. Because VPF replaces the previous NAT and ACL functions, the two are not intended to work together. All TNSR users are encouraged to switch to the new VPF system. Consult our conversion documentation for more information.▪️ DHCP Relay Support: With this release, TNSR now implements a DHCP relay agent. This allows administrators to run their DHCP services from a central location on a dedicated server, isolated from direct client contact. This can improve security, performance, and can have administrative advantages. The TNSR DHCP relay agent can relay DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 requests and responses.▪️ Over 45 Enhancements and Fixes: Continued development has been done on such systems as the CLI, routing engine, mobile IPsec, and much more.▪️ Core Technology Upgrades: As a commitment to continual improvement and efficiency, we have upgraded essential elements of the TNSR Software Stack. VPP was updated to version 24.06, and DPDK was updated to version 24.03.The full list of new features and bug fixes are in the Release Notes To learn more about TNSR software, go to netgate.com . For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.About NetgateNetgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSenseproducts, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

