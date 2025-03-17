Planning Department Advances New Affordable Housing in Allston, Downtown, and Mission Hill

The Planning Department this month shared information on a new initiative the Planning Department is launching and recommended approval of five new development projects to the BPDA Board, including an office to residential conversion project. All were approved. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 488,599 square feet (SF), will create 171 new residential units, including 107 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 584 construction jobs and 1,052 permanent jobs. These projects will make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Urban Design

Implementation of Boston Design Vision: Planning and Design Academy

Planning Department staff shared information about a recently released Request for Proposals (RFP) to create a new Planning and Design Academy, which is part of the implementation of the Design Vision. The Academy is meant to empower Bostonians to take a more active role in shaping their neighborhoods by giving them the necessary education to better understand planning and design processes. The City is seeking consultants to create a curriculum for an eight-week program, set to launch later this year.

Development Projects

Office at 15 Court Square to be converted to new homes Downtown

Housing: 80 residential units, 16 income-restricted units

Jobs: Ground floor retail space

Community: Bringing more residents Downtown

Sustainability: Compliant with Stretch Energy Code

As part of the City’s Office to Residential Conversion Program, this project will renovate what is currently an 11-story mixed-use office building into 80 new homes in Downtown Boston, 16 of which will be income-restricted. These will be a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. There will also be bike parking for residents on site. The project will maintain the building’s current retail space on the ground floor.

This project is one of 15 applicants in Mayor Wu’s successful Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, which is on track to create 760 units from the conversion of 20 vacant office buildings. The project at Court Square is also the fourth largest project in the program.

Project at 65-79 Seattle Street in Allston to build new income-restricted homeownership opportunities

Housing: 43 income-restricted homeownership units

Jobs: Approximately 45 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements, bike parking, community room and courtyard for residents

Sustainability: Energy efficient design, LEED Gold, Stretch Energy Code compliant

This project will create 43 new homeownership opportunities across three different buildings. These will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Building A will have 24 units, Building B will have nine units, and Building C will have ten units. Five units will be made accessible to those with mobility, hearing and visual impairments. The project is located in the study area of the Allston-Brighton Needs Assessment, adopted by the BPDA Board in January 2024. This project aligns with the assessment, which identified affordable and accessible housing as a community need in Allston-Brighton. The project will contribute $11,825 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system as a community benefit. This project was enabled by the community benefits package for the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus Phase A project, which provided this site to be dedicated to affordable housing.

New income-restricted homes to be built at 77 Terrace Street and 778-796 Parker Street in Mission Hill

Housing: 48 income-restricted homeownership units

Jobs: Approximately 49 construction jobs

Community: New public open space, 50 new community garden plots, bike racks for residents, close proximity to public transportation

Sustainability: Passive House

What is now vacant land will become 48 new income-restricted homes in Mission Hill. This formerly City-owned land will be developed into housing, open space, and a new community garden. The housing component will be a five-story building with a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. This will be a transit-oriented development as it is in close proximity to public transportation. Terrace Street has been evolving with a mix of small apartment buildings and small businesses, and this fully income-restricted project aims to positively add to that ongoing change. This project is another example of the Planning Department’s commitment to use public land for public good and further the goals established in Mayor Wu’s land audit.

150-year-old Allandale Farm in Jamaica Plain to build new store and greenhouse

Jobs: Revitalized retail space

Community: New crosswalk on site, enhanced ADA access, better availability of seasonal farm products

Sustainability: EV charging and solar stations, solar powered buildings

Allandale Farm in Jamaica Plain will be replacing their primary store with a new retail Market Barn that will act as the headquarters for all retail operations and has been designed to improve environmental sustainability and better reflect the Farm's character. This project will also replace the retail greenhouses on site with one, more efficient greenhouse next to the new Market Barn. The new structures will allow the farm to better meet demand for farm products and plants year-round. New open space between these structures and the parking lot will also be used for seasonal outdoor retail events. This project will improve the parking lot and surrounding public realm to make the farm more accessible, as well as pedestrian and bicycle friendly. This project will also allow the farm to enhance the availability of local produce year-round.

17 Bradston Street project to bring innovative business to Newmarket

Jobs: Approximately 472 construction jobs, approximately 1,013 permanent jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: Planting 35 new street trees to combat urban heat island effect, LEED Gold

Located in the Newmarket Innovation District, this project will develop a new building including commercial, life sciences, and light industrial uses. PLAN: Newmarket and its corresponding zoning provides the vision and tools for the Newmarket neighborhood to continue to be a key center of employment for Boston residents, and an area primed to attract investment in the industries of tomorrow. This project and its proposed use aligns with the recommendations outlined in the plan. As part of its community benefits, this project will contribute: $106,000 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, $75,000 to the City’s Fund for Parks, $25,000 to the nonprofit The Base, $25,000 to the nonprofit New England Culinary Arts Training, $25,000 to the nonprofit The Record Company, and $25,000 to the Newmarket Business Association Job Placement Program.

