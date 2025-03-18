Armenian financial institutions strengthen their crypto capabilities

On 17 and 18 March 2025, the OSCE conducted an introductory workshop for financial institutions on investigating the criminal use of virtual assets in Armenia. The workshop brought together representatives from the Central Bank of Armenia, the Financial Monitoring Center, and private banks. The aim of the workshop was to enhance participants’ capabilities in identifying and mitigating risks related to virtual assets and financial crime.

The event featured interactive discussions, hands-on exercises, and case studies on key topics such as blockchain compliance, the role of anonymity in virtual asset transactions, and investigative techniques for tracking illicit financial flows using virtual assets. In addition, the workshop highlighted the importance between cross-sector and private-public collaboration between financial institutions.

“This is a crucially important training for us”, said a participant from the Central Bank of Armenia. “By equipping professionals with the latest investigative techniques and compliance strategies, trainings like this help us safeguard against financial crime and ensure regulatory adherence”, she added.

This workshop is part of OSCE’s extra-budgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and financially supported by Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.