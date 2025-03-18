OSCE supports K9 handling masterplan to boost Moldovan law enforcement operations into 2028

The Moldovan General Police Inspectorate (GPI) introduced a canine (K9) handling masterplan developed with OSCE support in Chisinau, Moldova, on 17 March. Covering the years 2025 to 2028, this document sets a clear framework for enhancing the operational effectiveness of Moldova’s K9 police units.

From search and rescue to drug and explosives detection, the masterplan provides a structured approach to boosting K9 officers’ operational capabilities in law enforcement activities, as well as modernizing and improving K9 training standards. By adopting this plan, the GPI reaffirms its commitment to international good practices in policing and security.

“The adoption of this masterplan marks a significant step in strengthening the capacities of our law enforcement agency,” said Viorel Cernăuțeanu, Head of the GPI. “Through this partnership with the OSCE and our international partners, we are equipping our K9 units with the necessary skills and resources to address evolving security challenges more effectively.”

Senior officials from the GPI and international partners attending the signing ceremony addressed the OSCE’s key role in the development of the plan, including the technical expertise, training and resources provided, and its importance for Moldova’s law enforcement.

These activities are implemented as part of the extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, funded by France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, that bolsters Moldova’s law enforcement capabilities in countering transnational threats.