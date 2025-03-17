Saskatchewan Supports Farm Safety During Agricultural Safety Week

CANADA, March 17 - Released on March 17, 2025

Agricultural Safety Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

To reinforce its commitment to farm safety, the Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed March 16 - 22, 2025, as Agricultural Safety Week, with a focus on protecting agricultural workers and strengthening safety practices across the province.

As a leader in the Canadian agricultural sector, Saskatchewan recognizes that farm safety is essential for the wellbeing of workers and families and the long-term success of the industry. The province is proud to support Canadian Agricultural Safety Week (CASW), a national initiative led by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Rural and Agricultural Health (CCRAH). Held every March, this initiative reminds producers to make safety a daily priority, as reflected in the week's hashtag, #FarmSafetyEveryday.

"Farm safety goes beyond everyday routines," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "It is also about being ready for the unexpected. This week is a great opportunity for producers to review their emergency plans and make sure their workers and families know how to respond to a crisis."

This year's Agricultural Safety Week focuses on the key themes of health hazards on the farm, emergency preparedness, grain safety, mental health, road and rail safety and women in agriculture. These themes stress the importance of proactive safety measures, proper training, safety resources and an inclusive workplace culture that recognizes the critical role women play in advancing farm safety.

Farming comes with unique risks, from working with heavy machinery to handling hazardous materials. Keeping farms safe requires ongoing education and access to essential safety tools to prevent accidents before they happen. To support this, the Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest in farm safety, offering training programs, and educational resources and tools like the Farm Safety Guide to help reduce workplace injuries and create a culture of safety across the sector.

"The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is grateful for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture's support in promoting the importance of safety on the farm during Canadian Agricultural Safety Week," CASA Executive Director Sandy Miller said. "This commitment helps raise awareness, reduce risks and ensure safer farms, ranches and agricultural communities. We sincerely thank the ministry for their continued efforts in advancing agricultural safety and for their dedication to the wellbeing of those who grow our food."

Saskatchewan residents can show their support for farm safety by wearing an AgSafe ribbon, available at the ministry's regional offices. A digital version can also be downloaded from CASA's website.

For more information on farm safety resources, including the Farm Safety Guide, visit: saskatchewan.ca/farmsafety. To learn more about Canadian Agricultural Safety Week, visit: www.casa-asca.ca.



