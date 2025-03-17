Minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulates Dr. Naledi Pandor on her appointment as an Honorary Professor

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, congratulates Dr. Naledi Pandor on her appointment as an Honorary Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Pretoria.

The Minister states that this remarkable achievement is a fitting recognition of Dr. Pandor’s extensive contributions to the South African higher education sector, having served admirably as the Minister of Education, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Higher Education and Training, and more recently, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. She has contributed significantly to reconfiguring the South African higher education landscape in the post-apartheid era by ensuring that the restructuring of the higher education sector serves South Africans irrespective of race, gender, and other forms of exclusion.

Visionary leadership in higher education

Minister Nkabane notes that Dr. Pandor’s visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in transforming the South African higher education system, promoting social justice and equality through progressive policies. “South Africa has positioned itself at the forefront of science, technology, and innovation, thanks to the solid foundation laid by Dr. Pandor. Her unwavering commitment to building an inclusive and coordinated higher education sector is commendable,” said Minister Nkabane.

A fitting appointment

The Minister added that the University of Pretoria had made an excellent and befitting appointment. Dr. Pandor’s knowledge and passion for transformation will undoubtedly enrich the university and the broader higher education community. “Her academic achievements, including her doctoral research on transformation in the South African higher education context, reflect her deep commitment to shaping a progressive and inclusive sector,” she said.

Personal admiration and well wishes

Minister Nkabane has further expressed her personal admiration for Dr. Pandor, saying, “It is an honour to stand on the shoulders of giants like Dr. Pandor, whose mentorship and guidance continue to inspire me. I consider her a mentor, mother, and a constant source of wisdom as we navigate the challenges facing our higher education system. Her contribution to the sector is invaluable, and I wish her every success in this exciting new chapter.”

The Department of Higher Education and Training wishes Dr. Pandor well in her new role and looks forward to the positive impact she will continue to make within the higher education space.

