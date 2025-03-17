World Oral Health Day Is March 20th - Why Your Dentist Might Save Your Life

Riverdale Family Dental Dr. Moshe Glick

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the World Health Organization, 3.5 billion people suffer from oral diseases, with 2.5 billion affected by untreated decay. Poor oral health is also linked to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Every March 20th, World Oral Health Day reminds us that a healthy mouth is key to overall well-being. Dr. Moshe Glick of Riverdale Family Dentistry, P.C., a leading New York City dentist with over 15 years of experience, emphasizes the need for proactive dental care to prevent complications beyond the mouth.“There is a growing body of evidence that links poor oral health to systemic diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer,” says Dr. Glick . “Good oral hygiene and routine dental visits are not just about avoiding cavities—they’re about protecting your entire body.”Dr. Glick warns that waiting until dental pain becomes unbearable is a dangerous mistake. “Pain is typically a late signal that the issue has been going on for some time. Addressing it in the early stages can help prevent more serious complications that can lead to systemic disease in addition to more costly work,” he explains.At his practice, Dr. Glick provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including dental implants, All-on-X full mouth rehabilitation, Invisalign, and emergency care. Beyond his clinical work, he is deeply committed to community service, volunteering as an EMT and participating in numerous philanthropic initiatives. His passion for patient education has also made him a sought-after media commentator on dental health topics.World Oral Health Day is a call to action for people of all ages to prioritize oral care. Dr. Glick encourages individuals to schedule regular dental check-ups, maintain good oral hygiene habits, and recognize that a healthy mouth is key to a healthy body.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.