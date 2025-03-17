Safetica Secures $4MUSD Investment to Accelerate U.S. Expansion & AI Innovation

New funding fuels U.S. market growth, AI-driven cybersecurity advancements, and global expansion efforts.

This investment is a key stepping stone on our journey to significantly increase our U.S. footprint, advance our product, and double down on our AI and cloud initiatives." — Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, has announced a $4 million USD investment to drive its U.S. expansion and enhance AI-powered data security solutions. The investment comes from existing investors, led by Ondřej Tomek, founder of Centrum.cz and one of the Czech Republic’s most prominent entrepreneurs, and Jakub Mahdal, founder of Safetica and a partner at Impulse Capital, a venture capital firm known for supporting innovative technology companies.

“We’re excited to continue growing the business,” says Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica, who has been spearheading the company’s international strategy since joining a year ago. “This investment is a key stepping stone on our journey to significantly increase our U.S. footprint, advance our product, and double down on our AI and cloud initiatives.”

With operations in 120 countries, Safetica has built a strong reputation among IT and cybersecurity professionals for its user-friendly, efficient data loss prevention (DLP) solutions. This latest investment will accelerate Safetica’s efforts in:

• Expanding its U.S. team, hiring key new employees, including new management members, and growing to a global total of 140 team members in 2025

• Advancing AI-driven data security solutions

• Accelerating the adoption of Safetica’s clod-based product offerings

• Completing an international acquisition, adding one more foreign office and 15 additional team members

This financial boost underscores investors’ confidence in Safetica’s vision for smarter, faster, and more scalable data protection, particularly in the evolving AI-driven cybersecurity landscape.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by businesses in over 120 countries. Its data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solutions help organizations safeguard sensitive data, guide secure employee behavior, and ensure compliance with regulations—all while supporting productivity.

Safetica’s comprehensive protection spans on-premises, cloud, and endpoint environments, offering advanced data discovery, threat prevention, and real-time security guidance. By delivering visibility and control over sensitive information, Safetica enables businesses to prevent data breaches and collaborate securely without disrupting workflows.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

