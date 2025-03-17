Perry County Man Arrested, Charged with Murder of Neighbor

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

On March 16th, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting on Meditation Lane in Linden. Upon the arrival of deputies Sunday afternoon, Samuel Yoder (DOB: 1/30/1979) was found deceased. Anthony Boberg (DOB: 9/10/87), the deceased subject’s neighbor, was identified as the suspect.

Authorities obtained a warrant charging Boberg with Criminal Homicide. He was taken into custody without incident. Boberg is being held at the Perry County Jail without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

