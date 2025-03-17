Source Logistics acquires LaGrou Distribution’s warehousing business

Source Logistics acquires LaGrou's Distribution business Source Logistics logo

Expands refrigerated and frozen storage, adds 2M sqft warehousing across 8 facilities in Chicago, expands distribution network with 75%+ of US in same-day reach

With our strengthened network reach, customers can confidently rely on us to help expand their product range, modernize their supply chains, and streamline the delivery of goods into their key markets” — Raul Villarreal, CEO at Source Logistics

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Logistics, a specialist provider of dry and ambient warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services, has announced its acquisition of LaGrou Distribution’s (“LaGrou”) warehousing business, based in Northeast Illinois.

This acquisition and rebrand as part of the Source Logistics platform introduces refrigerated and frozen storage capabilities to the Source portfolio. It adds eight new warehouses in the greater Chicago area and expands its national network to now include 23 strategic locations with over five million square feet of warehousing space. LaGrou’s non-warehousing entities and transportation division entities will remain under current ownership.

The investment supports distribution services that can now reach over 75% of the US population within the same day, strengthening Source Logistics’ position as the trusted partner for global businesses seeking to meet surging U.S. demand for consumer brands.

Leveraging Chicago’s critical role as a logistics hub for the Midwest, Source Logistics can now provide safe, efficient, farm-to-table solutions with its expanded footprint. LaGrou’s facilities are strategically positioned near production plants and frozen storage centers to ensure reliable delivery of perishables to key markets across the U.S. through the Source network.

Raul Villarreal, CEO at Source Logistics, says, “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy not just for us, but also for our customers. Chicago is a critical logistics hub for consumer goods and perishables. With our strengthened network reach, customers can confidently rely on us to help expand their product range, modernize their supply chains, and streamline the delivery of goods into their key markets.”

For over 25 years, Source Logistics has built a reputation for service excellence. This acquisition marks another major step forward in its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality logistics solutions for retailers, shippers, and manufacturers looking to expand their products’ reach across the United States.



About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty, consumer retail, and medical.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

Media contact: kickdrum@sourcelogistics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.