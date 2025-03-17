The Honey of Sweden® Announces Sponsorship of Nicole Gerome, Rising Star in U.S. Ladies Golf

Nicole Gerome. Professional Golf Player and Instructor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its quest to support Ladies Golf in America, The Honey of Sweden® has entered a sponsorship collaboration with Nicole Gerome , a rising star and professional tour player, U.S. Certified Coach, and advocate for female golfers.“We are proud to be associated with Nicole Gerome and support the dynamic growth of Ladies Golf in the U.S. Nicole is an exceptional young, professional tour player and instructor who represents the sport in an outstanding way. The growth of Ladies Golf in America has been significant since 2019 with a 25% increase in female on-course participants. Girls under 18 representing the fastest growing sector in the U.S. golf population. There are now more than 7 million female golfers in America. We believe that by supporting Ladies Golf and collaborating with Nicole, The Honey of Swedenwill connect with consumers who love to see the continued growth of the sport” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO of Swedish Bee Company USA, owner of The Honey of Swedenbrand.“I love The Honey of Sweden to start my day. It is delicious and gives me the energy I need to play. I am excited about working with the company in its commitment to support U.S. Ladies Golf!” says Nicole GeromeAbout Swedish Bee Company and The Honey of SwedenThe company was started in 2018 by Mats Olofsson. Mats is an internationally recognized honey sommelier with a degree from the Higher Vocational College of Professional Beekeeping and a Journeyman’s Certificate in the profession of beekeeping. The U.S. subsidiary, Swedish Bee Company USA in Orlando, FL is led by its CEO, Morgan Cederblom, a respected consumer brands Executive with a lifelong experience in the industry.The Honey of Swedenis a pure and raw, unpasteurized, ultra-premium natural Swedish honey from wildflowers. It is uniquely rich and creamy with hints of toffee and caramel. Internationally acclaimed in Europe as well as in in Japan and Hong Kong, and with gold medal awards for its superior taste and quality at the Paris International Honey Awards, London International Honey Awards, and the Mediterranean Taste Awards, it is now available in the U.S. online at https://thehoneyofsweden.com/en/ and on Amazon.

