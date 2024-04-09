Swedish Honey Launches in The U.S.
Swedish Bee Company Launches Premium Honey in The U.S.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish Bee Company announced today it is launching The Honey of Sweden in the U.S. The Honey of Sweden is a pure and raw, unpasteurized, premium natural Swedish honey.
Internationally acclaimed in Europe as well as in in Japan and Hong Kong, and with gold medal awards for its superior taste and quality at the Paris International Honey Awards, London International Honey Awards, and the Mediterranean Taste Awards, The Honey of Sweden is now entering the U.S. market. The U.S. subsidiary, Swedish Bee Company USA LLC, founded in 2023 and based in Orlando, FL, will spearhead the launch and growth of The Honey of Sweden in the United States.
“We are very excited to be launching our honey in the U.S. We believe in the Art of Ethical Beekeeping, old school beekeeping that prioritizes the sustainability and health of the bees, their habitat, and our planet. We let nature take its time so the bees can finish their job without interruption, as they have done for millions of years, before we gently harvest the honey. Honey Aficionados call this “Slow Honey”, we call it pure magic. We work with carefully selected family-owned Beekeepers in pristine, rural areas of Sweden dotted by woodlands, meadows, and small farms in a mixed landscape. The color and taste of our honey depend on the wildflowers where bees collect nectar and the soil where the flowers grow. Every harvest is traceable to the apiaries, unique and with different colors and tastes. Because of this, the taste of The Honey of Sweden is the taste of a place just like terroir for wine. We believe consumers in America who appreciate premium honey will love our honey” says Mats Olofsson, Founder and CEO of Swedish Bee Company.
The Honey of Sweden will be available at select fine retailers as well as online.
About Swedish Bee Company:
The company was started in 2018 by Mats Olofsson. Mats is an internationally recognized honey sommelier with a degree from the Higher Vocational College of Professional Beekeeping and a Journeyman’s Certificate in the profession of beekeeping. Due to the success in international markets, the company is now entering the U.S. market. The U.S. subsidiary, Swedish Bee Company USA LLC based in Orlando, FL is led by its President, Morgan Cederblom, a respected consumer brands Executive with 35 years of experience in the industry.
