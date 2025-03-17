Security & Compliance on Microsoft 365 Without the Overhead

Compliant Workspace’s Managed Microsoft 365 provides enterprise-level security and compliance in a simple, fully managed service—no headaches, just protection.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses can now achieve enterprise-level security without the complexity or high costs, thanks to Compliant Workspace 's Managed Microsoft 365 Service . Designed for growing businesses, this specialized solution combines Security, Data Backups, Spam Filtering, and Security Event Monitoring into one streamlined package.In today's digital landscape, small businesses face the same cyber threats as large enterprises but often lack the resources to defend against them effectively. Compliant Workspace bridges this gap by delivering a fully managed Microsoft 365 experience tailored to small business needs.Compliant Workspace's Managed Microsoft 365 begins with a best-practice security configuration of the customers Microsoft 365 tenant, ensuring that businesses start with strong, industry-recommended protections. This includes enforcing multi-factor authentication (MFA), configuring secure access controls, and implementing advanced threat protection measures to keep business data safe from cyber threats.To further safeguard critical information, the service includes automated backups for Microsoft 365, covering emails, OneDrive, SharePoint. These backups ensure that important files and communications are always protected and easily recoverable in the event of accidental deletion, cyberattacks, or compliance requirements.Businesses also benefit from enterprise-grade spam filtering and email security, which goes beyond basic spam protection to block sophisticated phishing attempts, malware, and other email-based threats. This advanced filtering ensures that only legitimate messages reach inboxes, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and improving overall productivity.Additionally, Compliant Workspace provides near-instant security event monitoring, detecting potential threats in near real time and alerting businesses to unusual activity. This proactive approach helps minimize risks and ensures quick action can be taken when needed.By consolidating essential Microsoft 365 security features into one managed service, Compliant Workspace eliminates the need for multiple vendors and disjointed solutions. This simplified, all-in-one approach makes IT management more efficient, cost-effective, and secure.Small businesses looking to enhance their Microsoft 365 security and compliance can learn more by visiting www.compliantworkspace.com About Compliant WorkspaceCompliant Workspace is a leading Cloud Service Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft 365 Security, Compliance, and Productivity Solutions for small businesses. By providing fully managed Microsoft 365 services, Compliant Workspace helps businesses stay secure and efficient without the complexity of enterprise IT.

