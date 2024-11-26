Compliant Workspace Expands Microsoft 365 Data Backup Service to Empower Small Businesses on the Cloud

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compliant Workspace, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 Managed Services has announced the expansion of its Microsoft 365 data backup service, specifically tailored for small businesses. This enhanced offering addresses the growing need for robust data security and regulatory compliance in today's fast-evolving digital landscape.Previously, this critical data backup service was exclusively available to customers utilizing Compliant Workspace's Managed 365 service . Recognizing the unique challenges faced by small businesses, the company has broadened its offering to ensure affordable and effective data protection is accessible to all.Small businesses increasingly rely on Microsoft 365 for collaboration and productivity. However, many are unaware of the shared responsibility model, which places the burden of data protection on the user rather than Microsoft. This oversight leaves critical business information vulnerable to threats such as accidental deletions, cyberattacks, and compliance breaches. Compliant Workspace's expanded service ensures businesses of all sizes can safeguard their emails, files, and Teams conversations without the need for additional IT resources.M365 Key Advantages for Small Businesses:1. Automated Backup and RecoveryComprehensive backup coverage for Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams ensures business continuity. The service includes rapid recovery options, minimizing downtime and disruption.2. Affordable PricingScaled solutions are designed to meet the budgetary constraints of small businesses without compromising on quality or reliability.3. Regulatory ComplianceThe service aligns with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, helping businesses remain audit-ready and compliant with legal requirements.4. Fully Managed SolutionCompliant Workspace handles setup, monitoring, and ongoing management, providing a hands-free experience. Businesses can focus on growth and operations while knowing their Microsoft 365 data is secure and accessible."With the rise in cyber threats and regulatory requirements, SMBs cannot afford to overlook data protection," said Patrick Lonz, CTO of Compliant Workspace. "Our Microsoft 365 backup solution gives small businesses peace of mind, knowing their data is secure, accessible, and compliant at all times."Addressing a Critical Gap in M365:According to recent industry reports, nearly 60% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have experienced data loss incidents in the past year. These incidents often result in downtime, financial loss, and compliance issues. Compliant Workspace's enhanced service bridges this critical gap by offering enterprise-grade data protection at an accessible price point. By combining affordability with robust security features, the service empowers small businesses to maintain productivity while safeguarding their data assets.For more information about Compliant Workspace's Microsoft 365 backup service for small businesses, visit www.compliantworkspace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.