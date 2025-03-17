EGLE offers grants for repurposing of scrap tires

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is pleased to announce the availability of grants that promote and support the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires in Michigan.

Scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds. Scrap tires can be collected, processed, and used for various purposes, including paving products for roads, manufactured products, and energy production.

Scrap Tire Market Development Grants are available to fund up to 50% of the total eligible costs for projects that demonstrate new or increased uses for scrap tires in manufactured products and paving projects. EGLE will prioritize proposals based on the amount of scrap tire material used in developing the project or product, demonstration of a new or improved use of scrap tire material, and demonstration of viable markets.

To receive an application package for a grant, visit Michigan.gov/ScrapTires, and select the appropriate link under “Grants,” or contact EGLE-ScrapTire@Michigan.gov.

EGLE will accept Scrap Tire Market Development Grant Applications with all supporting documentation received on or before Friday, April 18, 2025.

To stay up to date on other EGLE news, follow us at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.