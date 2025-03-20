100 days left: Cloudhouse launches ‘WinReady Audit’ to help businesses prepare for Classic Teams end of life

With Classic Teams reaching End of Support on 1st July, Cloudhouse launches WinReady Audit to help firms get ahead of challenges

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only 100 days to go until Microsoft Teams Classic reaches End of Life, Cloudhouse , a leader in application compatibility and cloud enablement, has today launched its WinReady Audit to help firms avoid operational, security, and compliance risks.The WinReady Audit offers businesses a free consultation, equipping them with actionable insights to address the challenges posed by the End of Support for Classic Teams on 1st July. This proactive approach will help organisations mitigate the costly risks associated with running unsupported software, including increased exposure to cyberattacks targeting outdated systems, potential downtime caused by legacy system failures, and non-adherence to industry regulations due to unsupported technology.In the past three months, Cloudhouse has seen a 35% increase in inbound enquiries, highlighting the growing urgency among businesses to address legacy Microsoft applications and operating systems nearing their official End of Life.Mat Clothier, CEO of Cloudhouse, commented: “With only 100 days remaining, businesses still relying on Classic Teams risk falling into the all-too-common trap of delaying upgrades until the last minute – an approach that often leads to unnecessary disruption. Our WinReady Audit empowers organisations to take proactive steps now, ensuring they are fully prepared for the transition while safeguarding security, compliance, and operational continuity. At Cloudhouse, we are dedicated to helping businesses avoid the pitfalls of delay and embrace secure, future-ready collaboration solutions with confidence."To take advantage of the free WinReady Audit and gain clarity on your organisation’s readiness for the end of Classic Teams, visit Cloudhouse’s website here ENDAbout Cloudhouse:Cloudhouse is a UK company that liberates critical business applications from legacy technology dependencies.Founded in 2010, Cloudhouse has two proven solutions; Alchemy: Cloudhouse Application Packaging Solution that modernises IT estates by freeing apps that are believed to be unfixable and moves them onto a supported operating system, and Guardian: a vendor-agnostic monitoring tool providing insight and integrity validation alerts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.