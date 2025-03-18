HMP Global’s Drug Channels Institute releases ‘2025 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and PBMs,’ examining $683B market

This report remains the most comprehensive, fact-based tool for understanding the entire U.S. drug pricing, reimbursement, and dispensing system.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global Company, today released its 2025 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers, delving into the crucial commercial, political, financial, and legal forces driving change in the U.S. pharmaceutical market. This report remains the most comprehensive, fact-based tool for understanding the entire U.S. drug pricing, reimbursement, and dispensing system.

“In 2024, total prescription dispensing revenues across all retail, mail-order, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies reached $683 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccines),” said Drug Channels Institute President Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., the study’s author and a widely regarded expert on pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. “Anti-obesity GLP-1 agonist drugs were the most significant driver of prescription revenue at retail pharmacies, accounting for more than 80% of dispensing revenue growth in 2024.”

The report’s release coincides with the inaugural Drug Channels Leadership Forum, under way now at Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami. Executives from Cencora, Inc., CVS Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are headlining this inaugural event that explores the most pressing strategic issues impacting all participants across U.S. drug channels.

The unique, comprehensive, nonpartisan report analyzes key healthcare trends that affect — and will continue to affect — patients, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and anyone else seeking to understand and navigate this ever-changing industry. This year’s report incorporates the most current market and industry data available, including DCI’s exclusive analyses of the market positions of leading pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and PBMs.

Now in its 16th edition, the 2025 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers offers 268 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables. It provides the latest economic insights on benefit design, patient out-of-pocket costs, drug pricing, manufacturer rebates, Medicare Part D, Medicaid, the 340B Drug Pricing Program, reimbursement, pharmacy and PBM profits, industry trends, and more.

“Consolidation and new partnerships have created vertically integrated organizations that increasingly dominate many aspects of U.S. drug channels,” Fein added. “Scrutiny of these companies' actions and allegations of anti-competitive behavior will continue to grow.”

