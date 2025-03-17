Rubixe.com Strengthens Global AI Leadership with Successful Projects for Dell and Cisco

BANGALORE, INDIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubixe.com , a global leader in AI-driven solutions, has successfully delivered two groundbreaking projects for Dell and Cisco, further solidifying its reputation as an innovation-driven AI solutions provider.For Dell, Rubixe played a pivotal role in developing DELP Insights – Analytics and Reporting, a Global Analytics Platform designed to enhance real-time decision-making across business functions. This AI-powered platform leverages advanced data analytics, automation, and predictive modeling to optimize operational efficiency at scale, driving data-driven transformation within Dell’s global ecosystem.The impact of this collaboration has been recognized through an outstanding 5-star review from Dell, with top ratings across all key parameters, including technical expertise, teamwork, flexibility, and timely delivery. Catalin Bobeica, Senior Manager at Dell Inc., praised Rubixe and its services for efficiently handling complex projects within tight deadlines, highlighting the team’s dedication, expertise, and motivation in meeting project goals.In partnership with Cisco, Rubixe.com deployed an AI-powered resolution system for failed test cases—a critical innovation in software validation. By implementing machine learning algorithms for root cause analysis and automated troubleshooting, the solution minimizes test failures, accelerates deployment cycles, and enhances software reliability, ensuring greater efficiency in Cisco’s software engineering processes.These successful engagements highlight Rubixe.com’s capabilities in delivering AI-driven digital transformation solutions to global enterprises. As the company expands its footprint in 2025, it remains committed to pioneering next-generation AI innovations that enhance business intelligence, automation, and operational excellence With a track record of high-impact AI implementations, Rubixe.com continues to drive strategic partnerships and invest in cutting-edge technologies to empower businesses worldwide.Message from Our Founder"With over 20 years in AI, I have seen how technology can transform businesses. Our goal at Rubixe is to make AI accessible and impactful for all. Completing these projects is a proud moment. Rubixe looks forward to helping more businesses unlock the power of AI."– Ashok Veda, Founder & CEO, RubixeFor business inquiries and collaborations, visit www.rubixe.com

