IABAC Acquires ICFQ® to Expand Global Certification Offerings in Business Analytics and Quality Management

IABAC acquires ICFQ® to enhance global certifications in business analytics and quality management, offering professionals a comprehensive skill set.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Business Analytics Certification (IABAC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the International Council for Quality (ICFQ). This strategic move brings together IABAC’s expertise in business analytics with ICFQ’s leadership in Lean Six Sigma and quality management, creating a comprehensive certification platform that sets new industry standards.By integrating these globally recognized certifications, professionals will gain a well-rounded skill set that bridges data-driven decision-making with operational excellence. This collaboration aims to equip individuals and organizations with the tools to enhance business performance and meet the evolving demands of a competitive global market.Hans Volker's, Founder and Director of IABAC, highlighted the significance of this acquisition:"This marks a pivotal moment for both organizations. By joining forces, we can offer an unparalleled certification portfolio that empowers professionals to excel in both business analytics and quality management. Together, we are redefining industry benchmarks and unlocking new career opportunities for professionals worldwide."The International Association for Business Analytics Certification (IABAC) provides globally recognized certifications that equip professionals with essential skills in data analytics, business intelligence, and strategy. With a strong focus on industry relevance, IABAC certifications empower individuals to thrive in a data-driven economy.The International Council for Quality (ICFQ) is a renowned certification body specializing in Lean Six Sigma Certifications and quality management. Through its rigorous certification programs, ICFQhelps professionals and organizations achieve operational efficiency, continuous improvement, and excellence in quality management.

