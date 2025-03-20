Koa Health expands anxiety digital tools for children and adolescents to the U.S.

Koa Health continues its focus on closing the care gap for today’s most pressing mental health conditions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koa Health is pleased to announce expansion of access to our digital tools for anxiety disorders for children and teens to the United States. These evidence-based tools, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford are designed to support children and adolescents in understanding and managing symptoms of social anxiety disorder and other anxiety disorders.Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental health conditions worldwide, alongside depression and PTSD. Mental health challenges often emerge in childhood, adolescence, or young adulthood, yet individuals across all age groups face significant barriers to accessing and completing specialized treatments. Koa Health’s digital tools aim to address these gaps by providing scalable, therapist-assisted interventions that are accessible and designed to complement clinical care.Launched in July 2024, these solutions are currently available to patients within the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where they have already provided care and treatment to a growing number of individuals. The tools have been evaluated and recommended by the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) through its Early Value Assessment (EVA) program, underscoring their potential to support patients.Building on the positive outcomes in the UK, Koa Health is thrilled to bring these innovative solutions to U.S. providers and health plans. This expansion fulfills the company’s commitment made in 2024 , to make our digital programs globally available.“We are proud to expand access and bring these life-changing solutions to the U.S.,” said Dr. Oliver Harrison, Founder and CEO at Koa Health. “As a proud father of two wonderful girls, I know first-hand how tough it is growing-up in the 21st Century. Building upon our proud partnership with the University of Oxford and the outstanding evidence for these tools, we are taking a big step toward closing the care gap for young people living with anxiety.”The therapist-supported, digital-first tools provide activities based on CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) and empower patients to learn skills to better understand and manage anxiety. Developed by the expert teams at the University of Oxford’s Experimental Psychology and Psychiatry Department, these solutions are designed to complement clinical care and improve quality of life.In addition to these new offerings, Koa Care 360 by Koa Health remains available globally through distribution partnerships. Koa Care 360 provides evidence-based mental health care that is as personal as an individual’s experience and comprehensive enough to manage at a population level.About Koa Health:A leading global mental health services provider, Koa Health is revolutionizing mental health care with clinical-first care pathways developed and validated by renowned experts.Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 10 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling industries and individuals to take ownership of mental health and transform lives for the better. With operations in the EU, the US, and the UK, Koa Health partners with leading clinicians and academics, including Massachusetts General Hospital, University College of London, the London School of Economics, and Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.For more information about Koa Health and our suite of digital mental health solutions, visit Koa Health or write to us at info@koahealth.com.

