11-country systematic review reveals links between personality traits and sleep patterns

Globe-spanning research links sleep patterns to personality traits

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep impacts everything from mental and physical health to safety and productivity in the workplace. But sleep patterns themselves vary widely across locations and individual preferences and circumstances.A systematic review conducted by Koa Health, in partnership with FWD Group, a pan-Asian life and health insurance company, was recently published in Dove Medical Press Nature of Science and Sleep, Volume 16 . The literature review highlights significant connections between personality traits and various sleep patterns. Researchers analyzed 18 studies published in the last decade, encompassing data from over 58,000 participants across 11 countries, including the United States, Germany, China, and the United Kingdom. The review demonstrated notable associations between sleep quality and the Big Five personality traits. The traits are:- Openness to Experience: Willingness to embrace new ideas and imagination.- Conscientiousness: Degree of organization and dependability.- Extraversion: Level of sociability and enthusiasm in social situations.- Agreeableness: Inclination toward compassion and trust in others.- Neuroticism: Tendency to experience negative emotions.Key findings of the review include:- A link between neuroticism and poor sleep: All studies reviewed linked higher neuroticism scores with poorer sleep quality.- A correlation between conscientiousness and early risers: A moderate correlation indicated that individuals with higher conscientiousness tend to be “early birds” and experience better sleep quality.- Other sleep patterns: Additional associations were identified between personality traits and sleep duration, insomnia severity and daytime sleepiness.The findings of the systematic review open the way for personalized interventions which should result in better outcomes, adherence and impact. Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and founder of Koa Health and mental health advocate said, "Our findings suggest that digital tools, particularly those leveraging Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for insomnia, are more effective when personalized to match users' personality traits. This is an important insight given the profound two-way relationship between mental health and sleep. At Koa Health, we believe that technology can transform mental health care. In building our technology, we believe in personalized care pathways that meet the unique needs of each user, start at prevention, and change lives for the better.”Dr. Sarah Salvilla, Group Chief Health Officer, FWD Group, said, "Sleep is fundamental to our overall health, impacting both physical and mental well-being. Recognizing that sleep patterns are unique to each individual, the systematic review provides valuable insights that help us better understand our customers, enabling us to offer more personalized services and care. Following the launch of our accident and health business, FWD HealthyMe, earlier this year, the collaboration with Koa Health reflects our commitment to developing research-based health solutions – all part of our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance."About Koa HealthA leading global mental health services provider, Koa Health is revolutionizing mental health care with clinical-first care pathways developed and validated by renowned experts. Grounded in clinical excellence, and available to 4 million users worldwide, Koa Health’s comprehensive care solution, Koa Care 360 delivers all-in-one mental health care—self-care and prevention through clinical treatment—to employees and population-level insights to employers and health plans from a unified platform.Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 8 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling industries and individuals to take ownership of mental health and transform lives for the better.For more information about Koa Care 360 or to access the full study, visit Koa Health or read the research in the Nature of Science and Sleep, Volume 16.About FWD GroupFWD Group is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business with more than 12 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. The company was established in 2013 and is focused on changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD’s customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience.For more information, please visit www.fwd.com

