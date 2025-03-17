Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Brian Kirst as a 2025 Pros to Know Winner

Supply & Demand Chain Executive has selected Brian Kirst, CCO at Synergy Logistics (SnapFulfil), as a recipient of the 2025 Pros to Know award.

Brian Kirst exemplifies the very best in supply chain leadership — innovation, strategic vision, and dedication to customer success.” — Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious recognition celebrates supply chain executives whose achievements significantly impact the industry by driving innovation, improving efficiency, and enhancing collaboration.With over 25 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, Brian Kirst leads global sales and marketing strategies, driving customer success and spearheading expansion initiatives at SnapFulfil . His responsibilities include hands-on leadership of global sales teams, strategic oversight of marketing efforts, and collaboration with customer support and implementation teams to maximize operational efficiency for clients.Over the past year, Kirst has significantly elevated SnapFulfil’s global presence by expanding operations into the Asia-Pacific region, notably Singapore and Japan, establishing the company as an international leader in cloud-based warehouse management systems . He has also strengthened SnapFulfil’s capabilities through strategic partnerships in order management, automation technologies, and integration solutions, enhancing the overall platform value for clients. Additionally, Kirst prioritized the development of SnapControl’s integration to address the increasing demand for highly automated warehouse environments.Kirst’s extensive logistics background, including experience as a 3PL owner and SnapFulfil customer, uniquely positions him to deliver robust, customer-focused solutions that resonate deeply within the industry. Moving forward, he plans to further expand SnapFulfil’s presence in Asia-Pacific and EMEA markets, deepen customer relationships, and continue advancing automation capabilities.Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, commented, "Brian Kirst exemplifies the very best in supply chain leadership—innovation, strategic vision, and dedication to customer success. His recognition as a 2025 Pro to Know underscores the transformative impact he's made within SnapFulfil and the broader logistics community."Be sure to visit https://sdce.me/51zgjx6o to view the full list of winners.About Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveSupply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets About SnapFulfilSnapFulfil is the flagship cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) developed by Synergy Logistics, a pioneer in warehouse management technology with over 50 years of experience. SnapFulfil delivers cutting edge technology that drives rapid return on investment, thanks to its proprietary, highly configurable workflow rules engine. Designed for flexibility, SnapFulfil is quick to implement and easily adaptable to meet evolving fulfilment needs, helping businesses enhance warehouse efficiency.In addition to SnapFulfil, Synergy Logistics has introduced SnapControl, an award-winning multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device-agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl efficiently coordinates all warehouse devices and robotics, delivering seamless automation with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.