Submit Release
News Search

There were 337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,639 in the last 365 days.

Minister Pemmy Majodina conducts oversight visit at Clanwilliam Dam, 15 Mar

On Saturday, 15 March 2025, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, will visit the Clanwilliam Dam in the Cederberg Municipality to assess progress on the raising of the dam wall. 

The Clanwilliam Dam is one of the Department's key catalytic projects which will significantly increase water supply within the Cederberg Municipality. This R5.7 billion project, which is envisaged to be completed in 2028, involves raising the dam by 13 metres.

This will almost triple its water yield. The main beneficiaries will be local farmers, households and historically disadvantaged farmers. 
During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate substantial economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs. 

Minister Majodina’s visit aims to review the progress of the project and provide support in addressing any challenges that may impact its timely completion.

Members of the media are invited as follows:     
Date: 15 March 2025
Venue: Clanwilliam Dam 
Time:  10h00

For media confirmations, please contact Malusi Rayi at 083 320 1249/ RayiM@dws.gov.za or Sandile Mawela at 060 766 3706 MawelaS@dws.gov.za 

For more information, contact:
Wisane Mavasa
Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministry Spokesperson
Cornelius Monama
Cell: 083 271 0808
E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#SaveWaterZA
#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Pemmy Majodina conducts oversight visit at Clanwilliam Dam, 15 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more