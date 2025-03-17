The Game Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Immutable to Expand Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

TGC and Immutable forge a Strategic Partnership

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Company (TGC), a leader in AI-powered cloud gaming, is partnering with Immutable, the top-tier gaming blockchain, to integrate Immutable’s Web3 gaming infrastructure into TGC’s cloud-based gaming platform. This collaboration unlocks new opportunities for gamers by offering seamless access to Web3 gaming, digital asset ownership, and decentralized economies within the TGC ecosystem.Bringing Web3 Gaming to the Next LevelWith this partnership, Immutable’s Web3 gaming suite, including its scalable Layer-2 solutions, NFT marketplace infrastructure, and Passport login system, will be integrated into TGC’s platform—further solidifying its position as a multi-chain gaming ecosystem. Gamers will soon be able to explore Immutable-powered games within TGC’s platform while benefiting from TGC’s low-latency cloud gaming technology and AI-driven enhancements.How This Partnership Elevates TGC’s Platform:✅ Seamless Web3 Gaming: TGC users can play Immutable-powered games without downloads, powered by TGC’s cloud gaming tech.✅ Digital Ownership: Gamers can own, trade, and utilize their digital assets across various Web3 games.✅ Frictionless Login & Transactions: Integration of Immutable Passport enables secure, seamless Web3 logins and transactions for users.✅ Multi-Chain Expansion: TGC remains multi-chain, with support for Base, zkEVM, and other chains in addition to Immutable.The Future of Web3 GamingWith TGC already supporting traditional gaming giants like Steam and Epic Games, the addition of Immutable-powered games bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming, offering a true hybrid gaming experience. This partnership will also introduce new AI-powered gaming mechanics, decentralized economies, and innovative game monetization models to Web3 gamers.Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Company, commented:"The future of gaming is seamless, on-chain, and accessible to all. Our partnership with Immutable expands our ecosystem, bringing the best of Web3 gaming to our AI-powered cloud gaming platform. Immutable’s infrastructure enables a frictionless and scalable Web3 experience, perfectly aligning with our mission to make high-quality gaming accessible to everyone, everywhere."The partnership between TGC and Immutable represents a new era for Web3 gaming, where blockchain-powered economies meet high-performance, AI-driven cloud gaming—pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the gaming industry.About The Game Company (TGC)The Game Company (TGC) is at the forefront of AI-powered cloud gaming, providing seamless access to 1300+ AAA titles across multiple platforms. Built with patented low-latency technology, TGC eliminates hardware limitations, allowing users to experience high-performance gaming on any device. With strategic partnerships including Telcoin, Tencent Cloud, Fetch.ai, and Hypercycle, TGC is pioneering the future of gaming by integrating AI, blockchain, and cloud gaming technologies. The platform has already seen over 43,000+ registrations, 10,000+ gamers, and 41,000+ blockchain transactions during its alpha phase, showcasing strong demand for its next-gen gaming ecosystem.About ImmutableImmutable is the leading Web3 gaming platform, offering scalable Layer-2 blockchain solutions, NFT marketplace infrastructure, and Immutable Passport—a frictionless Web3 authentication system for gamers. Focused on speed, security, and seamless player experiences, Immutable provides game developers with the tools to integrate on-chain assets, decentralized economies, and tokenized rewards into their ecosystems. With a growing network of top-tier Web3 games, Immutable is setting the standard for blockchain-based gaming innovation.

