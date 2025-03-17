Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to Expand at 8.81% CAGR, Expected to Hit USD 9.74 Billion by 2032

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

The demand for external development knowledge and labour support from pharmaceutical and biotech businesses for their potential compounds

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing R&D investments, stringent regulatory requirements, and the rising complexity of pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Growth Size was valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2023. The pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market industry is projected to grow from USD 4.95 Billion in 2024 to USD 9.74 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.81% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032). The market drivers for the expansion of the market are innovations in the pharmaceutical sector, a growing emphasis on regulation, safety, and quality, an increase in end users, and the cost advantages of outsourcing.Top Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing CompaniesBoston Analytical (New Hampshire)West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.)Exova Group PLC (U.K.)Source BioScience (U.K.)Pace Analytical Services, Inc. (U.S.)Merck KGaA (Germany), WuXi AppTec (US)Toxikon (US), Eurofins Scientific (Belgium)Intertek Group Plc (U.K.)Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. For instance, it is predicted that the development of new biosimilars will result in consumer savings of up to USD 250 billion and increase access to biological therapies for an additional 1.2 million patients by 2025, according to a study titled "Expected Impact of Biosimilars on the Pharmaceutical Companies" that was published in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences in August 2021.𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇:Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market SegmentationPharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Product Outlook (USD Billion, 2019-2030)Finished ProductsActive Pharmaceutical ingredientsPharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Services Outlook (USD Billion, 2019-2030)Bioanalytical TestingStability TestingMethod Development & ValidationOthersPharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing End User Outlook (USD Billion, 2019-2030)Biopharmaceutical CompaniesBiotechnology IndustryPharmaceuticalPharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Regional Outlook (USD Billion, 2019-2030)North AmericaUSCanadaEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldMiddle EastAfricaLatin AmericaThe Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market data, based on end-user, includes Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry and Pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market revenue for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing in 2022 and is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period, 2022-2030. Many clinical trials are conducted on pharmaceutical goods with the goal of evaluating various aspects of a medicine. Several medium-sized and smaller pharmaceutical firms do not have the capability of internal testing facilities. 