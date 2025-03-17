Meet Starmax At Hong Kong Show & Canton Fair in April 2025

Logo of Starmax Technology GTX2 GPS Outdoor Smart Watch with Versatile Style for Outdoor Adventures GTS9 Rugged Smart Watch - Made of High Strength PC

Meet Starmax at the Canton Fair and Hong Kong Show in April 2025 and explore its latest GPS watches, outdoor watches, and fitness bands.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a leading smartwatch manufacturer, has announced its participant in two major events—the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou and the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong. The company will bring their latest and best-selling smart watch and fitness tracker models to the show, and provide detailed product demonstration and professional OEM/ODM solutions for the visitors."We are excited to bring our latest and hot-selling products to these major events," David Wei, VP of Starmax Technology . "These trade fairs provide a big platform to help us connect with industry leaders and share our latest technology breakthroughs. We warmly invite media, distributors, e-commerce sellers, and tech enthusiasts to visit our booths and experience our innovations firsthand."Key HighlightsStarmax will bring their latest GPS watch and outdoor adventure watch as well as other hot-selling smartwatches and fitness trackers to the show. In addition to fitness & wellness features like 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, versatile sports modes, and sleep tracking, some models might equipped with Bluetooth calling and high-precision GPS positioning.There will be two new outdoor smartwatches be unveiled at the event. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 15 days of use, both models are perfect for adventurers and outdoor activities enthusiasts, especially in situations where power sources are limited outdoors.The GTX2 GPS Outdoor Smart Watch is designed for outdoor activities, featuring a built-in GPS sensor, an altitude barometer, and a compass for real-time navigation and situational awareness. Featuring 3ATM water resistance and over 60 sports modes including swim modes, it is a reliable companion for different activity needs and conditions.The GTS9 Rugged Smart Watch is built for durability, featuring high-strength PC material and a shock-resistant design to withstand drops, scratches, and tough conditions. With 3ATM water resistance and 100+ sports modes, it is perfect for those looking for durability and versatility.Event Details137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)Canton Fair is one of the largest and most prestigious trade exhibitions in the world. It is held in the spring and autumn seasons each year in Guangzhou since 1957. It is a major platform for international trade.●Open Days: April 15 to 19, 2025●Location: Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou●Booth: 7.1A25●Transit Guide: https://www.ciefc.com/en/exhibition_465/transportation/ ●Visitor Registration: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/ Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (Hong Kong Show)The Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show is the world's largest mobile electronics trade fair. It provides B2B sourcing events for mobile electronics, such as mobile devices, smart wearables, mobile accessories, and true wireless audio products.●Open Days: 18 to 21 April, 2025●Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong SAR●Booth: 5E42, Hall 5 & 2B01, Hall 2●Transit Guide: https://www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/visiting/getting-here/directions/ ●Visitor Registration: https://www.globalsources.com/tradeShows/HK/register?language=en&country=US Join us at our booth for an in-depth product demonstration, hands-on experience, and tailored customization advice. We look forward to connecting with you at the show.For more information, please visit istarmax.com or contact us at sales@istarmax.com.About StarmaxStarmax Technology is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the smartwatch industry. It produce versatile watch products ranging from advanced GPS watches to basic activity trackers. In addition to its core business of smartwatches and fitness trackers, the company also provide sports data management and health monitoring software, as well as versatile custom services and even one-stop customized solutions. Starmax is dedicated to enhancing user experiences and improving users' life quality through its innovative smart watches and fitness trackers.Media Contact

