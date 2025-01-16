Starmax Unveil New Outdoor Smart Watches - Special for Outdoor Adventures

Logo of Starmax Technology GTS9 Rugged Smart Watch - Made of High Strength PC GTX2 GPS Outdoor Smart Watch with Versatile Style for Outdoor Adventures

Discover Starmax's GTX2 GPS with GPS, barometer, compass, and GTS9 Rugged with impact, scratch, drop resistance, and 3ATM waterproof rating.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starmax Technology , a leading manufacturer in smart wearable technology, has unveiled its latest outdoor smartwatches: the GTX2 GPS and GTS9 Rugged , designed to meet the needs of adventure seekers.The GTX2 GPS and GTS9 Rugged outdoor smartwatches are built for adventure. The GTX2 offers precise GPS navigation and essential outdoor tools, while the GTS9 boasts a rugged, impact-resistant design. Both watches deliver long battery life, advanced health tracking, and multiple sports modes, making them perfect for outdoor explorers."We're excited to introduce two great additions to our outdoor smartwatch lineup," said Tony H., CEO of Starmax Technology. "The GTX2 GPS offers advanced navigation features, while the GTS9 Rugged is built for toughness and durability. Whether our customers need precise GPS tracking for their journeys or a watch that can handle rough conditions, these models are designed to meet different needs and support their outdoor passion. We're proud to deliver technology that supports and inspires our community of explorers."GTX2 GPS Outdoor Smart WatchThe GTX2 GPS Outdoor Smart Watch is equipped with advanced GPS tracking, helping users map their routes and easily find their way back to the starting point. Its built-in altitude barometer and compass provide real-time altitude and direction data, helping you adapt to your surroundings and stay aware of potential risks. Whether hiking in the mountains or exploring a city, the GTX2 ensures you always stay on track, making it an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts.The 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivers a clear and vibrant view, even outdoors. It features a 3ATM waterproof rating with built-in swim modes, supporting over 60 sports modes to match your active lifestyle. With a powerful 390mAh battery, it lasts up to 14 days on a single charge, so you can explore without limits.Key Features:●Advanced GPS tracking with real-time navigation and route tracking●Altitude and compass for better orientation to surroundings●Long-lasting battery life for up to 14-day adventures●3ATM water resistance for all-weather use●60+ sports modes including swim tracking for underwater performance●Heart rate monitor and fitness tracking capabilitiesGTS9 Rugged Smart WatchThe GTS9 Rugged Smart Watch is made of high-strength PC material, its shock-resistant geometry provides exceptional durability against drops, scratches, and other challenges. Its bold steampunk-inspired dial adds a unique style that matches your outfit and shows off your adventurous spirit.Engineered for endurance, the GTS9 features rugged construction and 3ATM waterproofing, ensuring reliable performance during most conditions. With 100 sports modes, it adapts to your lifestyle and helps you explore new possibilities. A powerful battery delivers 5-14 days of use, so you can stay focused on your adventures without frequent recharging, making it a versatile companion for both daily life and outdoor exploration.Key Features:●High-strength PC, rugged design with impact, drop, and scratch resistance●3ATM water-resistant for use in various environments●100+ sports modes to suit every habit and explore more possibilities●Robust battery life, 5-14 days of long-term outdoor use●Comprehensive health and fitness monitoringAbout Starmax TechnologyEstablished in 2015, Starmax Technology is a smart wearable manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative smartwatches. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Starmax Technology serves customers in over 50 countries, supported by a team of over 450 professionals. Starmax is ISO9001 certified and adheres to BSCI social responsibility standards.For more information, visit istarmax.com.Media Contact:

