Capital Numbers Enhances CRM Offerings Through Salesforce Consulting Partnership

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, a leading provider of digital transformation services to global businesses, is excited to announce its partnership as a Consulting Partner with Salesforce, the world’s number one Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform. This partnership reinforces Capital Numbers' commitment to empowering businesses through digital innovation, helping them maximize the potential of Salesforce solutions to drive customer success and growth.Capital Numbers has successfully completed Salesforce's rigorous evaluation process to secure this prestigious partnership. Salesforce’s evaluation process for the partnership is based on the Consulting Partner Value Score, which measures a partner's contribution against Salesforce-set targets across three key dimensions: ACV (Revenue Influence and Growth), Expertise (Certifications, Growth in Certified Consultants, and Accelerators), and Customer Success (Specialization and CSAT achieved through project deliveries). Capital Numbers' dedication to meeting and exceeding these metrics has earned it this significant distinction.As a consulting partner, Capital Numbers will now offer customized Salesforce solutions, including development, integration, and implementation services to clients across industries. With its deep expertise in CRM solutions and custom software development , the company is well-positioned to help businesses maximize the value of Salesforce’s CRM tools, driving improvements in customer relationships, operational efficiency, and growth.“We are thrilled to become an official Salesforce Consulting Partner,” said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. “This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering top-tier Salesforce solutions. By combining Salesforce’s powerful CRM platform with our deep software development expertise, we are now better positioned to help businesses drive growth and efficiency.Looking ahead, Capital Numbers aims to strengthen its relationship with Salesforce and work towards becoming a Summit Partner. The company also focuses on an AI-first approach, using Salesforce’s cutting-edge technologies, including Agentforce, to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions. This will empower businesses to improve customer relationships, streamline operations, and remain at the forefront of innovation.About Capital Numbers Infotech Limited:Capital Numbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed, ISO 9001 and 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified software development company. With expertise in over 40 technologies and a team of 500+ skilled professionals, the company offers a wide range of services, including Salesforce-based CRM solutions, custom software, AI/ML development , cloud engineering, and data engineering services. Committed to excellence, Capital Numbers combines innovation with industry expertise to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions that drive business success in an ever-changing digital landscape.

