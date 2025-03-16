Festival season drives record hotel occupancy in Adelaide

Release date: 15/03/25

The check-in bells were ringing over the March long weekend, as Saturday night recorded the most room nights ever occupied in Adelaide - driven by a packed festival season.

Latest STR data shows on Saturday 8 March 2025, 10,662 rooms were occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide - up 9% on the Saturday of the long weekend in 2024.

The Friday and Saturday night of the long weekend saw an average occupancy of 91% each night, generating more than $6 million in revenue combined.

The strong results were driven by events and festivals such as WOMADelaide, Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, and Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The previous record was set by the Christmas Test Match on Friday 6 December 2024, which saw 10,567 rooms occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide.

Upcoming events continuing to attract visitors to South Australia include the AFL Gather Round, Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, and the British & Irish Lions match.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Records continue to be smashed by our major events and festivals, which is exactly why we invest in them.

The fact that 10,662 rooms were occupied in Adelaide on Saturday night alone means that our restaurants, bars, and cafes were also brimming with visitors, driving dollars into the pockets of local businesses.

We do events like nowhere else, and we’re giving festivalgoers experiences that make them want to come back and explore more of our State and tell their friends to do the same – bolstering our visitor economy not just while they are here, but into the future.

Attributable to Justyna Jochym, CEO Festival City Adelaide

Anyone in the city over the long weekend could feel the excitement of world-class events like WOMADelaide, Adelaide Fringe, and Adelaide Festival.

These celebrations cement our reputation as a premier arts and cultural destination, driving record hotel bookings as visitors stay longer and explore more of what our festival state has to offer.

South Australia thrives on outstanding events year-round, and I encourage everyone to keep this momentum going by embracing remarkable experiences like the upcoming South Australia’s History Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Illuminate Adelaide, SALA Festival, and so much more!

Attributable to Anna Moeller, CEO AHA|SA

Worldclass events like WOMADelaide, Adelaide Fringe and Adelaide Festival further reinforce what we already know and others around the nation and internationally are realising. South Australia is indeed the event and destination state. Record occupancy rates such as those recorded over the long weekend provide a massive boost to our industry.

The importance of the bed night cannot be underestimated. Each and every visitor night leads to people eating and drinking in our amazing venues, spending in our retail stores and for many, exploring what we have to offer in the regions.