Credibly Recognized as Finalist in DataIQ AI Awards for Transformative Use of Generative AI in Small Business Lending

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credibly, the data-powered lending platform that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) announced today that they’ve been recognized as a finalist in the industry leading DataIQ AI Awards for their innovations using Generative AI.This award highlights Credibly's commitment to leverage data and artificial intelligence to transform the lending landscape for small businesses. The company is specifically being acknowledged in the category of Transformation with Data and AI on the Client Side, marking a significant achievement in the competitive data, the field of AI, and its impact on consumers.The Data & AI Awards honor both companies and individuals that have demonstrated excellence in the data and AI sector over the past year. This year, the awards attracted over 400 entries, showcasing the remarkable innovations and advancements made across the industry. With 12 unique categories, the awards celebrate a wide range of applications in data and AI, focusing on three key streams: Innovation, People and Culture, and Data and AI for Good.Credibly’s co-CEO and Founder, Ryan Rosett said that “ the DataIQ AI Awards is a testament to our team's fierce dedication to AI innovation in our mission to support small businesses. We believe we are leading the fintech sector with our internal GenAI innovations. We are proud to be recognized in the Transformation with Data and AI on the Client Side category, which reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for transformative and meaningful innovation for small business owners. This recognition motivates us to continue our efforts in revolutionizing the lending experience for small businesses across the nation, and we are honored to be included.”Credibly has distinguished itself by leveraging generative AI to revolutionize underwriting in small business lending. In 2024, the company filed a patent for its groundbreaking GenAI/ML-powered search engine, designed to transform the underwriting process. The company will soon file a second patent, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation.These innovations not only streamline operations for underwriters but also enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of lending solutions tailored for small businesses.Credibly's recognition as a finalist in the DataIQ AI Awards further illustrates its role as a modern leader in data and AI innovation. Credibly continues to push boundaries in AI, exemplifying how innovative technology can be harnessed to empower SMBs and solve funding challenges that have traditionally held small businesses back. This recognition not only highlights Credibly's achievements but also sets a standard for excellence in AI and its direct impact on business owners.About CrediblyCredibly is a fintech lending company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.By championing small businesses through its lending platform, Credibly is dedicated to providing improved access to funds for small business owners. Their platform offers a streamlined, self-service checkout experience that helps business owners secure funding within minutes, improved risk assessment, and lending products that are faster, more flexible and better aligned with the urgent needs of small business owners.Operating since 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $2.6 billion in capital to over 50,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history in 2017 as the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative lender’s portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and recorded exceptional origination numbers.

