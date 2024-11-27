Credibly Honors Small Businesses with Inaugural Small Business Award

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Small Business Saturday, Credibly, the lending platform that champions small and medium-sized businesses, announced the winners of its inaugural Credibly Small Business Award.This award aims to recognize and support the critical contributions of small businesses to the U.S. economy, especially in an economic landscape where they notoriously face significant funding challenges. With 4,227 entries received during the month of September, the competition was rich, showcasing the diverse and innovative spirit of American entrepreneurs.The awards highlighted the achievements of three winning businesses: Chateauneuf-du-Fargosonini LLC, which received the first-place prize of $50,000; The Juice Joint, awarded second place with a $20,000 prize; and Korai Goods, which secured one of the three third-place prizes of $10,000.These awards not only provide financial support but also serve as a platform for recognition, helping the winners further develop their businesses and reach new markets. The primary eligibility criteria for the award included being U.S.based, in business for over six months, possessing a business bank account, and maintaining proper licensing.The first-place winner Alejandro Fargosonini of Chateauneuf-du-Fargosonini LLC, based in Sanger, California expressed gratitude for the award saying, “Winning this award will help us accelerate our growth and expansion as a business and help us scale up. It will allow us to hire some help with labor when we need it, and to expand our market into new fruits and wines to continue tasting trials.”Similarly, Nia Times from The Juice Joint in Phoenix, Arizona cited the award's impact on alleviating financial stress and providing much-needed exposure for their business, commenting, “This award is going to help me to promote and advertise my business on a higher level. This award is going to be a great help to getting The Juice Joint the exposure that it needs to grow in sales and will make a big impact on my business and my personal life.”Credibly's Small Business Award is part of their broader mission to provide small business owners with multiple avenues for accessing capital beyond traditional loans and advances. As small businesses remain severely underfunded - only 8% ever receive financing - this award represents a crucial step in addressing the financial challenges faced by entrepreneurs across the country.The winners of the Credibly Small Business Award will not only benefit from monetary prizes but will also gain recognition that can enhance their credibility and visibility in their respective marketplace. As Credibly continues its mission to support small businesses, the company hopes to inspire other business owners to embrace opportunities for growth and innovation. Through initiatives like the Small Business Award, Credibly remains committed to championing the success of small businesses by recognizing their essential role in driving economic growth.About CrediblyCredibly is a fintech lending company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $2.3 billion in capital to over 46,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history in 2017 as the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative lender’s portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and recorded exceptional origination numbers.

