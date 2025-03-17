Andrew Shine

Sapyen appoints industry veteran Andrew Shine as Director of Commercial Sales to drive APAC growth, expanding clinic adoption of its male fertility test.

Sapyen has solved one of the biggest bottlenecks in fertility care.” — Andrew Shine

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sapyen has appointed Andrew Shine as Director of Commercial Sales, reinforcing its position as the global leader in male fertility testing. With a career spanning Virtus Health, Monash IVF, City Fertility, Sonic Healthcare, and Cryosite, Andrew has been at the forefront of major shifts in fertility diagnostics, scaling businesses and driving commercial adoption of new reproductive health technologies.At Sapyen, Andrew will drive the commercial growth of the Sapyen Male Fertility Test Kit, the most advanced male fertility test on the market. Built on SPX72 , the world’s first sperm stabilisation technology, the test extends sample viability from one hour to 72 hours, eliminating the logistical barriers of traditional clinic-based testing. Shine will focus on expanding Sapyen’s footprint across clinics and healthcare networks, ensuring providers integrate Sapyen’s at-home solution seamlessly into patient care.“Andrew has spent his career transforming fertility and diagnostics businesses, taking innovative technologies and making them the standard of care,” said Ashwin Ramachandran, CEO of Sapyen. “He has led market-defining commercial strategies, driven sustained revenue growth, and built some of the most impactful fertility services in Australia. His experience will be critical as we scale Sapyen and establish it as the cornerstone of male fertility testing.”Andrew has played a pivotal role in shaping the fertility and diagnostics industry in Australia. At Virtus Health, he led the expansion of its diagnostics division, driving multi-year double-digit revenue growth and increasing the role of genetic screening in IVF care. As CEO of Cryosite, he oversaw the strategic direction of Australia’s first private cord blood and tissue stem cell storage company, navigating the commercial and regulatory landscape of a publicly listed biotech business. At Sonic Healthcare, he scaled genetic diagnostics testing nationwide, growing revenue at over three times the rate of traditional pathology services and expanding clinician adoption of cutting-edge testing. Most recently, as General Manager at City Fertility, Shine led commercial growth and operational strategy, strengthening the organisation’s fertility services across Queensland.Now, Andrew is bringing that experience to Sapyen at a pivotal moment. “Sapyen has solved one of the biggest bottlenecks in fertility care,” said Andrew . “For too long, male fertility testing has been expensive, inconvenient, and tied to outdated clinic-based models. Sapyen eliminates those barriers, making high-quality testing more accessible than ever. The demand is clear, and my focus is ensuring every clinic and provider sees the value in integrating Sapyen into their care model.”The Sapyen Male Fertility Test Kit, powered by SPX72, is the first at-home test that extends sperm sample viability from one hour to 72 hours, allowing men to collect a sample at home and have it analysed in a world-class lab without compromising accuracy. With Andrew leading commercial sales, Sapyen is accelerating its expansion into new markets, strengthening industry partnerships, and setting a new benchmark for male fertility diagnostics.ABOUT SAPYENSapyen is a global leader in at-home male fertility testing, providing the world's first accurate, affordable, and convenient at-home sperm test. With its patent-pending SPX72 sperm stabilisation medium, Sapyen ensures high-quality samples and lab-quality results, making male fertility testing as accessible and straightforward as a home pregnancy test.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.