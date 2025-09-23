Sapyen and Path Fertility Debut World’s First Home-to-Lab DNA Methylation Test in Global Partnership

Sapyen Advanced Home Semen Analysis Test Kit - In Partnership with Path Fertility

Partnership delivers first DNA methylation test for male fertility, enabling earlier, evidence-based fertility treatment decisions worldwide.

By looking inside sperm at the gene function level, we reveal risks hidden from conventional testing. Partnering with Sapyen allows us to move this science into the hands of patients worldwide.” — Dr. Kristin Brogaard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sapyen , the global leader in advanced home male fertility testing, and Path Fertility, a pioneer in sperm epigenetics, today announced a worldwide partnership to bring the first DNA Methylation Test for male fertility to market.The DNA Methylation Test is the first clinically validated sperm epigenetic assay. By analysing methylation patterns across more than 1,200 genes critical to sperm function, it uncovers risks that routine semen analysis cannot. Clinical studies show men with abnormal methylation profiles result in significantly lower pregnancy and live birth rates in intrauterine insemination (IUI), even when standard semen parameters appear normal.For couples, the implications are direct: earlier insight, fewer failed cycles, and more informed treatment choices. Until now, advanced male diagnostics were either unavailable, priced out of reach, or confined to research labs. Sapyen and Path Fertility are changing that by making epigenetic testing globally accessible through Sapyen’s established distribution network of leading IVF clinics.Dr. Kristin Brogaard, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Path Fertility, said:“Sperm DNA methylation testing represents a breakthrough in male fertility diagnostics. By looking inside sperm at the gene function level, we reveal risks hidden from conventional testing. Partnering with Sapyen allows us to move this science out of the lab and into the hands of patients worldwide.”Every test distributed by Sapyen uses Sapyen’s patent-pending SPX72 medium, which extends sperm viability from 1 hour to 3 days, enabling reliable home collection and shipping without compromising accuracy.Ash Ramachandran, CEO of Sapyen, said:“Semen analysis remains the cornerstone of male fertility evaluation. Path’s assay does not replace it; it fortifies it. By decoding sperm at the epigenetic level, we identify patterns linked to reduced pregnancy and live birth rates that routine tests overlook. For the first time, men and couples can confront fertility with foresight, rather than wasting cycles, money, and hope.”With implementation already underway across major IVF networks, the partnership makes DNA methylation testing available to men and couples globally, at a scale and reach that could reshape how fertility care is delivered.

