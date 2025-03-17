AsedaSciences® and Chayon Laboratories Announce Reseller Agreement to Expand Drug Discovery Solutions in South Korea

Agreement provides scientists with access to advanced predictive toxicology and safety assessment capabilities earlier in Drug Discovery

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences, a leading provider of innovative predictive toxicology and safety assessment solutions, is pleased to announce a reseller agreement with Chayon Laboratories, a premier distributor and reseller of product and service solutions for drug discovery in South Korea. This strategic agreement will provide enhanced access to AsedaSciences' cutting-edge compound screening services and SaaS solutions for researchers and pharmaceutical companies across South Korea.Under this agreement, Chayon will be responsible for marketing AsedaSciences’ suite of advanced software and predictive modeling solutions, empowering drug discovery teams with tools to optimize candidate selection, reduce development risks, and streamline safety assessments.“We are excited to work with Chayon to bring our industry-leading solutions to the Korean market,” said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. “Chayon’s deep expertise and extensive network in the drug discovery sector make them an ideal partner to expand our reach and support researchers in accelerating the development of safer, more effective therapeutics”Chayon has established itself as a trusted provider of innovative solutions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. By integrating AsedaSciences’ predictive analytics tools into its portfolio, Chayon will enable its customers to make data-driven decisions with greater confidence.“We are delighted to collaborate with AsedaSciences and introduce their pioneering solutions to our customers in South Korea,” said Minah Lee, Managing Director of Chayon Laboratories. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that enhance drug discovery and development processes.”The partnership between AsedaSciences and Chayon marks a significant step in advancing predictive toxicology and safety assessment capabilities in Korea, ultimately supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics.For more information, please contact:Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences, info@asedasciences.comMinah Lee, Managing Director, CHAYON Laboratories Inc, info@chayon.co.kr, +82-2-3471-4100About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences integrates non-animal testing methods, machine learning, and cloud-based data analysis and visualization for earlier prediction of toxicity risk to support safer compound design across the chemical-producing industries. Through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-enabled 3RnDplatform, AsedaSciences empowers scientists to rapidly understand the relationship between chemical structures and their biological effects to support the selection, prioritization and progression of compounds that are safer for human health and the environment. To learn more, visit AsedaSciences Home About CHAYON Laboratories Inc.Founded in 1997, CHAYON Laboratories Inc. is a leading provider of life sciences and drug discovery solutions in South Korea. With over 25 years of expertise, CHAYON Laboratories Inc. delivers cutting-edge technologies, including molecular biology and cell biology products, pre-clinical imaging equipment, and automation solutions. Supported by specialized Technical Sales & Application teams, CHAYON Laboratories Inc. focuses on Drug Discovery and Development Services, helping researchers and pharmaceutical companies accelerate innovation. Committed to excellence, CHAYON Laboratories Inc. continuously enhances its logistics and customer service infrastructure to support scientific advancement. To learn more, visit the CHAYON Home Page.

