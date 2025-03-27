AsedaSciences® and CellPort Software Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Advance the Management of Cell-Based Assays

CellPort’s novel cell management software will be integrated into AsedaSciences’ 3RnD® platform, enhancing data traceability for cell-based New Approach Methods

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences, a leading innovator in cell-based predictive toxicology solutions for chemical risk assessment, and CellPort Software, a pioneer in cell culture management platforms, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement. This collaboration aims to integrate their platforms to enhance the management of cell-based New Approach Methods (NAMs) while improving data integrity, workflow efficiency, and traceability in cell culture screening processes. NAMs is a collective term for alternative methods to animal testing used to assess chemical safety, drug efficacy, and environmental impact.This partnership will connect AsedaSciences’ advanced screening, machine learning-based analytics, and data visualization capabilities, with CellPort Software’s comprehensive cell culture management system. The integration ensures seamless linking of screening data to auditable cell culture records, facilitating regulatory compliance and improving reproducibility in NAMs research. AsedaSciences was the first pilot user of the initial version of the CellPort software, integrating the platform into their routine screening and cell culture operation.“Efficient management of the traceability and reproducibility of cell-based assays is crucial for advancing modern toxicology and drug discovery,” said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. “By integrating our data analytics and visualization expertise with CellPort Software’s robust cell culture management, we will empower NAMs developers and service providers with a streamlined and auditable approach to maintaining reproducibility and data integrity.”“Our collaboration with AsedaSciences represents a significant step toward improving data-driven decision-making in cell culture workflows,” said Patrick Dentinger, CEO and co-founder of CellPort Software. “This integration allows organizations to maintain a complete, auditable record of their screening data, ensuring consistency and compliance.”The co-marketing agreement between AsedaSciences and CellPort Software will provide CROs, NAM developers, research institutions, and biotech companies with a powerful solution to manage and optimize cell-based assays—particularly important if the data from these assays is to be used in AI applications. The integrated approach will support better data traceability, improved regulatory compliance, and enhanced reproducibility in cell culture-based testing.For more information about this collaboration and how it can enhance your cell-based research, please visit AsedaSciences Home and CellPort Software Home About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences integrates non-animal testing methods, machine learning, and cloud-based data analysis and visualization for earlier prediction of toxicity risk to support safer compound design across the chemical-producing industries. Through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-enabled 3RnDplatform, AsedaSciences empowers scientists to rapidly understand the relationship between chemical structures and their biological effects to support the selection, prioritization and progression of compounds that are safer for human health and the environment.About CellPort SoftwareCellPort Software is a leading provider of advanced cell culture management solutions designed to streamline and enhance laboratory workflows. Its innovative platform enables researchers to efficiently track, manage, and optimize cell-based studies while ensuring enhanced data integrity, traceability, and compliance. By integrating an intuitive yet comprehensive data warehousing and workflow system, CellPort Software helps advance cell-based research and preclinical applications, promoting more reliable, reproducible, and ethical scientific research.

