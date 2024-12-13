4G Body Camera S7

CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The government of Saskatoon, Canada, has recently implemented a new body-worn camera program to enhance transparency in municipal affairs and improve security for safety personnel. This initiative introduced the SHELLEYES Body Cameras, aimed at helping government officials and security teams better document incidents they handle and monitor safety during routine patrols.It is reported that the City of Saskatoon's security team had not previously been equipped with such body-worn camera devices. Over the past year, the city government actively procured SHELLEYES cameras and completed the purchase and deployment of all equipment by September last year. Following this, security and government personnel underwent a week of specialized training to ensure they could effectively operate the high-tech devices. According to government officials, all relevant staff are now proficient in using the cameras and can efficiently integrate them into their daily work.The primary goal of the program is to enhance the transparency of municipal services and increase the accountability of government employees. “We believe that the introduction of body-worn cameras not only helps improve the transparency of our government services but, more importantly, fosters a greater sense of responsibility and accountability among government personnel,” a government official from Saskatoon said in an interview.The body-worn cameras are able to record all activities of security and government personnel in real-time while on patrol or handling duties, assisting in post-event reviews and serving as evidence to ensure that every patrol or official task is conducted openly and transparently. These measures are significantly beneficial for protecting citizens' rights and improving the efficiency of governmental processes. Moreover, the cameras can help prevent potential disputes or misunderstandings, safeguarding both staff and the public.Since their official deployment in September, SHELLEYES Body Cameras have played a positive role in the daily work of the municipal government and security departments. With the comprehensive application of these devices, security patrols in Saskatoon have become more standardized, contributing to an overall improvement in city safety.“The introduction of body-worn cameras has not only changed the way we work but also made us feel safer,” a security personnel member shared. “During patrols, these cameras provide additional protection, allowing us to focus more on maintaining the safety of the city.”With the full deployment of SHELLEYES Body Camera , the City of Saskatoon will continue to assess the long-term impact of this technological approach on both government and security work.

