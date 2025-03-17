QuestionPro and MarketCulture Join Forces to Help Australian Businesses Drive Productivity

Insolvency in Australia Bringing Productivity to the Core of Businesses

With customer expectations continuing to evolve, Australian brands must find new ways to embed customer-centricity into their DNA. Grow revenue 2.5 times faster

This partnership is a no-brainer considering the majority of companies are pushing the workforce to be back in the office so having an actual metric to help organisations drive progress is paramount.” — Oscar Mora, Managing Director QuestionPro ANZ and APAC.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global research and insights platform QuestionPro has announced a strategic partnership with Australian-based MarketCulture , an expert in employee and customer engagement analytics to support Australian Businesses and the economy to better quality of life and productivity levels. The collaboration aims to support Australians to bridge the gap between employee experience and customer experience, unlocking sustainable growth through deeper insights and cultural transformation.Recent data reveals concerning trends in employee satisfaction, productivity, and burnout rates across Australian businesses, highlighting the need for urgent action to improve workplace wellbeing and performance.Employee Satisfaction and Productivity*Nearly 40% of Australian workers expect stress levels and burnout to be harder to manage in 2025 compared to the previous year, while only 20% believe it will improve. ( https://smallbusinessconnections.com.au/workplace-burnout-surges-2-in-5-aussie-employees-already-exhausted-in-2025/ *Less than half of employees feel productive, a significant drop of more than 20% compared to the previous year. ( https://www.rewardgateway.com/au/resource/workplace-engagement-index *One in five Australian workers are "languishing" and dissatisfied with their work, potentially costing over $43 billion annually in lost productivity. ( https://ia.acs.org.au/article/2025/one-in-five-aussie-workers--languishing-.html Burnout Rates*An alarming 61% of Australian workers reported experiencing burnout, significantly higher than the global average of 48%. ( https://www.mhfa.com.au/navigating-burnout/ *Two in five employees are beginning the year already burnt out. ( https://smallbusinessconnections.com.au/workplace-burnout-surges-2-in-5-aussie-employees-already-exhausted-in-2025/ *90% of Australian workers feel that burnout is ignored until it becomes critical. ( https://smallbusinessconnections.com.au/workplace-burnout-surges-2-in-5-aussie-employees-already-exhausted-in-2025/ “By taking proactive measures to address employee satisfaction, productivity, and burnout, Australian businesses can foster healthier workplaces, reduce turnover, and improve overall performance in an increasingly competitive market.” Oscar Mora , Managing Director QuestionPro ANZ and APAC.Impact on BusinessesBurnout and stress-related absenteeism are estimated to cost the Australian economy $14 billion annually. ( https://www.mhfa.com.au/navigating-burnout/ The cost of replacing an employee due to burnout can range from 30% to 150% of their annual salary. ( https://smallbusinessconnections.com.au/workplace-burnout-surges-2-in-5-aussie-employees-already-exhausted-in-2025/ Weak productivity performance is a major concern for Australian businesses in 2025, with recent data showing a significant drop in productivity over the past few quarters. ( https://www.irp.net.au/australia-s-employment-outlook-2025-what-s-in-store-for-recruitment-hiring Supporting this sentiment, The Hon Victor Dominello, Co-Founder, ServicesGen Pty Ltd stated “"if we don’t organise our services around customers, we won’t get the productivity gains that we require for this great country."Additionally, Danielle Wood, Chair of the Productivity Commission defines productivity as "the amount we produce for a given amount of inputs. It's about trying to work smarter rather than harder." She emphasises that productivity has been "the single most important contributor to the growth in living standards" over time. ( https://www.aicd.com.au/economic-news/australian/outlook/productivity-commission-chair-danielle-wood-on-navigating-economic-headwinds.html Wood also notes that recent productivity numbers have been concerning, stating, "Productivity numbers in recent periods have been pretty ugly. We've seen negative productivity growth over the year to the September quarter." However, she advises against panic, suggesting that this is "largely a reflection of a kind of macro-cycle". ( https://www.aicd.com.au/economic-news/australian/outlook/productivity-commission-chair-danielle-wood-on-navigating-economic-headwinds.html Regarding remote work, Wood mentions, "My reading of the literature is that there's no compelling evidence that hybrid work has a negative productivity impact. Most credible studies show a positive or neutral impact". ( https://www.aicd.com.au/economic-news/australian/outlook/productivity-commission-chair-danielle-wood-on-navigating-economic-headwinds.html Empowering Australia with Actionable InsightsThe partnership is built on the premise that customer satisfaction starts with satisfied and engaged employees - a concept increasingly recognised by Australian brands looking to differentiate in competitive markets. The MRI Benchmark, used by industry leaders such as Toyota, Telstra, Vodafone, and Westpac, gives organisations continuous insights into employee feedback and its impact on customer outcomes.“For too long, employee engagement and customer experience have been treated as separate priorities,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro. “This partnership connects the dots—giving businesses a powerful way to listen to employees, enhance CX, and drive measurable growth.”How the Integrated Solution WorksBenchmark Against the Best – Compare customer-centricity metrics with leading global companies to pinpoint improvement areas.Employee-Driven Customer Insights – Leverage frontline staff feedback to enhance customer interactions and break down internal silos.Enhanced CX – Equip employees with tools to contribute ideas that directly impact customer satisfaction and business performance.Data-Driven Decision Making – Use real-time insights from employees to refine strategy, reduce risk, and boost long-term success.A Culture of Continuous Improvement – Establish an organisation-wide feedback loop, where employees play a key role in refining processes, products, and services.According to Sean Crichton-Browne, CEO of MarketCulture, “We’ve seen firsthand that organisations who embed customer-centricity into their culture consistently outperform their competitors. This partnership ensures businesses have the right tools to align employee engagement with CX strategy—unlocking long-term success.”Why This Matters for Australian Businesses and the IndustryWith customer expectations continuing to evolve, Australian brands must find new ways to embed CX into their DNA. Research shows that companies with strong customer-centric cultures grow revenue 2.5 times faster than their competitors. By making customer focus a core part of corporate culture, businesses can strengthen brand loyalty, retention, and market differentiation—all while empowering employees as key drivers of success.About QuestionProFounded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global leader in research, insights, and customer experience management. Its platform offers end-to-end solutions across surveys, CX, workforce analytics, and market research, supporting businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. QuestionPro operates globally, with offices in Australia and New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, the UAE, and India. Learn more at questionpro.com.About MarketCultureMarketCulture is an Australian-based customer-centricity specialist, helping organisations measure and enhance their customer focus through validated methodologies and analytics. The Market Responsiveness Index (MRI) Benchmark has been used by 1,000+ businesses globally, providing actionable insights that link employee engagement to revenue growth and market performance. Learn more at marketculture.com.

