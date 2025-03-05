Only one in 4 Australian women to ask for a pay rise in 2025, women less happy at work than men, less satisfied with pay

It's about time

Heading into the federal election, the survey reveals women are more likely than men to vote for the Australian Labor Party (ALP).

According to our survey of 1002 Australians, just 28.1% of women intend to ask for a pay rise this year, compared to 42.5% of men,” — Oscar Mora , Managing Director ANZ | APAC QuestionPro.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of International Women's Day 8 March, a new survey by QuestionPro reveals far fewer Australian women than men intend to ask for a pay rise in 2025 despite women leading jobs growth in Australia and women are generally less satisfied at work and with their pay packets than men.The QuestionPro survey conducted in February 2025 also reveals women are still being asked about their intentions to have children and family responsibilities in job interviews and in the workplace.“That is despite full-time jobs growth for women sitting at 6.1% since January 2023, easily outstripping male jobs growth at 4.1%. So this IWD, we urge women who haven’t been given a fair pay rise to ask for one,” said Mora.“Much of the jobs growth in Australia is being led by female dominated industries such as health and education. With that, women’s bargaining power has increased, yet only around one in four intend to ask for a raise this year. With the jobless rate sitting at just 4.1%, the labour market is very tight, and employers don’t want to lose their staff.“We think that the trend of women leading jobs growth could continue in 2025. As their bargaining power rises in a tight labour market, women should be asking for more, or at the very least, demanding equal pay for equal work.”In terms of their pay packets, men are slightly happier with their remuneration compared; 60.6% of men indicated that they were really happy or happy with their current remuneration compared to 57.1% of women. Full-time female adult average weekly ordinary time earnings sat at $1825.50 for women in November, compared to $2069.80 for men.“With the gender pay gap sitting at around 11.9% in November 2024, the good news is that it is much narrower than the 18.7% per cent it was 10 years ago in November 2014. Still, the pay gap persists and so it is important for employers to address this imbalance,” said Mora.The survey also reveals women generally aren’t as happy at work than men. “Our survey also revealed that men are generally more satisfied at work than women, with 69.3% of men satisfied or very satisfied at work, compared to 64.3% of women,” said Mr Mora. In response to the question, ‘Do you feel that there are gender gaps at work - in terms of work allocation, compensation or promotions’, 42.4% of females said yes, compared to 35.4% of men.“Some women feel that they aren’t being offered the same opportunities as men in the workplace or that they are being asked question at work or during a job interview that they shouldn’t be.“Furthermore, 26% of women who participated in the study indicated they have been asked questions about their reproductive capacities, whether they are a mother and their parental responsibilities or if they are menstruating and many would prefer employers asked more questions about their career goals and intentions,” he said.“Respondents pointed to what they felt were inappropriate questions like, ‘Are you planning to have kids?, ‘Am I able to keep up the work in a team environment?’ ‘Are you on your period?’, and ‘How do you plan to keep up with the fast - paced nature of this job while also taking care of your personal life? And ‘Are you able to handle the job by yourselves?’”Heading into the federal election, the survey also reveals women are more likely than men to vote for the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and less likely to vote conservatively, with 40.8% of men saying they would vote for the Liberal Party if an election happened tomorrow, compared to 30.6% of women. The data reveals 32.3% of women would vote for the ALP, and 12.9% for The Greens, compared to 30.9% and 8.9% of men, respectively.QuestionPro Inc, is a global leader in research software that enables voice of customer, employee experience management, and survey solutions.About the surveyQuestionPro conducted an online survey on February 25th-26th, in anticipation of International Women's Day, gathered insights from a national representative sample of 1002 Australians. This comprehensive study aimed to capture the sentiments and perspectives of Australians on various issues related to women's empowerment and equality. The survey's findings provide valuable insights into the current state of gender equality in Australia, highlighting both progress and areas for improvement. As International Women's Day approaches, these results offer a timely reflection on the nation's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.About QuestionPro Inc.QuestionPro Inc. is a global leader in online survey software and experience management tools. Its platform empowers businesses to collect, analyse, and act on feedback, helping organisations of all sizes improve customer, employee, and market experiences.By leveraging QuestionPro's expertise in consumer insights and market research, their recent innovative and thought-provoking series podcast series " Questioning Gurus ", features in-depth discussions with cross-industry leaders, uncovering the latest insights and strategies shaping the Australian and New Zealand economies.

