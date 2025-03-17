TaxZerone Reminds Business Filers: Today is the Final Day to File S-Corp and Partnership Returns or Request an Extension

Extension Tax Forms - TaxZerone

Secure an Additional 6 Months to Prepare Your Business Tax Returns by Filing Form 7004 Before Midnight Today

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the final day for businesses to file tax returns for S-Corporations (Form 1120-S) and Partnerships (Form 1065), along with other business tax forms, including Form 1066, Form 3520-A, Form 8804, and Form 1042. Businesses that are not ready to file their returns can avoid penalties by filing Form 7004 today to request a 6-month extension.The IRS will not approve extensions submitted after today's deadline. Filing an extension allows businesses additional time to prepare their returns accurately and avoid costly penalties.Importance of Filing an Extension:Filing an extension is a practical solution for businesses that need more time to organize financial records or address tax-related issues. An approved extension gives businesses until September 15, 2025, to file their returns without facing late filing penalties.🎯Avoiding Penalties: Filing Form 7004 helps avoid penalty by securing additional time.🎯Ensuring Accuracy: Preparing a tax return under time constraints increases the risk of errors. Filing an extension provides more time to review financial details and ensure accurate reporting.🎯No Extension for Payments: While an extension provides more time to file, it does not extend the time to pay any taxes owed. Any balance due must still be paid by the original deadline to avoid late payment penalties and interest.How to File Form 7004:Filing Form 7004 electronically is simple and can be completed in just a few steps:1. Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2. Click Start at the top of the page.3. Select Form 7004 and follow the guided instructions to complete and submit the form.Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation of filing. If the IRS accepts the extension, the new deadline for filing will be September 15, 2025.Using Last Year's Filing Information:Businesses that filed Form 7004 last year can save time using the Click2File feature, which allows users to copy information from the previous year’s filing and create a new return for the current tax year.1. Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2. Navigate to the Extension Forms Dashboard.3. Find last year’s return and click Click2File to automatically populate the new return with last year's details.This feature reduces the time and effort required to complete the filing and helps ensure consistency in reporting.Key Benefits of Filing with TaxZerone:➡️IRS-Authorized E-File Provider – Secure and compliant filing for all extension forms (7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809) ➡️Affordable Pricing – File Form 7004 for $14.99 per return. Bundle Form 7004 and 4868 for just $23.99 and save $3.00.➡️Exclusive Discount – Use code TZOEXT10 for a 10% discount on your filing fee.➡️User-Friendly Platform – Guided steps and clear instructions to simplify the filing process.➡️Bulk Upload for Multiple Filings – Businesses with multiple filings can use the bulk upload feature to file multiple extensions simultaneously.➡️Expert Support – Dedicated assistance via phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat throughout the filing process."Filing an extension is a smart move for businesses that need more time to prepare their tax returns accurately," said Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson at TaxZerone. "Businesses that are not ready to file should take advantage of the extension today to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with IRS requirements."About TaxZerone :TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offering a secure, affordable, and user-friendly platform for filing a wide range of tax forms. With support for over 50 IRS forms across seven categories, including information returns, employment tax forms, extension forms, nonprofit forms, and excise tax forms, TaxZerone simplifies the tax filing process for businesses and individuals. The platform features guided steps, bulk filing capabilities, real-time error checking, and comprehensive support to help filers meet IRS deadlines with confidence.TaxZerone is committed to making tax filing simple, secure, and affordable.Act Now to Avoid Penalties:Today is the last opportunity for businesses to file their S-Corporation and Partnership tax returns or request an extension. Filing Form 7004 today provides valuable extra time to prepare and file the return without facing penalties.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

Secret Hack to E-file Form 7004 in Minutes - It's Easier Than You Think!

